'He gave us Easter in August': Light moments as Odinga family eulogises Raila

Raila Odinga's family during his burial service in Bondo. [PCS]

It was a day of emotions, laughter and fond memories as members of the Odinga family took turns to eulogize Raila Odinga as a patriarch, reformist and family pillar whose life touched millions.

The first to take to the stage was Emily Anyango, Raila’s sister, who described him as a man who conquered favour and embraced courage.

“Most of the time, he would embark on a course larger than himself,” she said, recalling a life defined not by high office but by the struggle for reform.

“The highest position he ever rose to was Prime Minister, but his life was not in the executive offices, it was in the fight for democracy,” she said.

Anyango added added that beyond politics, the late Odinga was a successful businessman who juggled between entrepreneurship, politics and academia, and believed in parties that advance democracy.

When Raila Odinga Junior took to the podium, he brought warmth to the solemn ceremony.

“Raila lived his life through ours and we are celebrating his life and legacy," said Junior. President William Ruto chats with Mama Ida Odinga during the burial service of her late husband Raila Odinga. [PCS]

Dressed in white and waving a fly whisk, he told mourners that the colour symbolized peace.

“For the last three days, we have mourned and are exhausted. Today, we say thank you to Baba because he lived his life for us," he said.

He then broke into the Gor Mahia Football Club anthem, sparking smiles among mourners, adding that he will miss his vitendawili, songs, laughter, stories and dances.

He added, "Baba has even given us an Easter holiday in October."

Ajiki Kodh Yamo, a storyteller invited by Winnie Odinga, performed an emotional Luo dirge in Mr Odinga's honour.

“Raila always invited me to his functions. It was an honour. Today, I celebrate him," he said tearfully.

Winnie, in her brief remarks, said many people have talked ill about Bondo, but today they proved them wrong that it gave a country a great son.

Rosemary Odinga expressed gratitude to mourners for standing with the family, while Taabu Osewe, Mr Odinga's sister-in-law, called for unity in the family.

Ruth Odinga, visibly emotional, described her brother as both a friend and comrade.

“Raila was my friend. We were all courageous. I tried my best, but God loved you more,” she said.

She continued, “He struggled for the country with little appreciation. I was the first woman to go into exile in 1982, and he later joined me as a refugee in Norway in 1991. We’ve suffered enough."

He died still crying for Kenya.”

Ruth, who revealed that her brother died while still crying for Kenya, urged ODM supporters to remain united.

"The party belongs to all of us and a few people should not try to take it down," said Ruth. Winnie Odinga and Raila Odinga Junior during the burial of their father Raila Odinga in Bondo. [PCS]

Akinyi Wenwa, the eldest daughter of Jaramogi, reminisced about their childhood.

"I grew up knowing him as ‘Aluo’. He would stay home to take care of us and loved listening to news,” she recalled.

She said that her brother would sometimes instruct her to listen to the radio and brief him.

She also recalled how staying in Mr Odinga's house was a nightmare because he would wake them up very early.

She added with laughter, “We once had an argument that almost turned into a fist fight.”

Her voice broke as she added, “What made him unhappy was seeing people injured when they went to receive him.”

For Mr Odinga's elder brother Oburu Oginga, the loss was deeply personal.

“I have lost my friend in life. From childhood, he was caring and principled. He would refuse when he realized he was being used," he recalled.

He shared vivid memories from their youth while picking cotton, missing class to care for siblings and Raila’s defiance when ordered to salute a teacher.

“Raila loved school and was always number one. He also loved sports and became a member of Athletics Kenya and a patron of Gor Mahia,” Oburu said.

He revealed that the scar on Mr Odinga's head came from an accident in Germany, while the mark on his mouth was from a childhood fall near Ofafa Memorial Hall.

“When he was in Kamiti, he wore a black uniform symbolizing death row. I cried when I visited him, but he told me he would come out stronger," recalled Oburu.

He revealed that it was President William Ruto who made arrangements for Raila to be taken to India for treatment.