Church hails Raila as a faithful member of the Anglican faith

ACK Bondo Diocese, Bishop David Kodia described Raila as a champion of gender equality. [Stafford Odengo, Standard]

The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) has mourned the late Raila Odinga as a devoted and faithful member of the church whose faith journey and influence went beyond politics.

Speaking during a memorial service at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology grounds, ACK Bondo Diocese, Bishop David Kodia said Odinga’s death was a huge loss not only to the country but also to the church where he was an active member.

“Raila was a faithful member of the Anglican Church. His demise is a big loss to the diocese and the wider Anglican community,” Bishop Kodia stated.

He revealed that Odinga’s baptism came under unique and controversial circumstances but was eventually approved through the intervention of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“Due to that intervention, he was baptised and later visited Canterbury himself, where he met the Archbishop and was allowed to take Holy Communion,” said Kodia, adding that he will be buried as an Anglican.

Bishop Emeritus Joseph Otieno Wasonga, who presided over the sermon during the burial of the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga in 1994, also presided over Odinga's funeral service.

He recalled his message to the Odinga family three decades ago, reminding them that only God would remain close to them in times of trial.

“I told the family then that no one would be close to them other than God. I want to remind them of that today,” said Bishop Wasonga.

He described the former ODM party leader as a champion of gender equality and a man who detested gender-based violence.

“To honour Raila, elect the right number of women to leadership. That will please him,” he said.

The retired bishop urged Kenyans to remember Raila for his compassion and dedication to the welfare of others.

“Raila was many things. Let us pick on the positive things to remember his legacy,” he said.