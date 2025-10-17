Hawker shot dead as police disperse Raila supporters in Homa Bay

The late Lucy Odwar, a hawker who was shot dead by a police officer during a protest by the late ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s supporters in Homa Bay Town.[Courtesy]

A police officer has been arrested after allegedly shooting dead a female hawker during a protest by the late ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s supporters in Homa Bay Town.

Lucy Oketch, a renowned trader who has been selling coffee and mandazi in Homa Bay Town, met her death near Homa Bay Police Station.

The bizarre incident began when ODM supporters were conducting candle lighting in memory of the late Odinga at Sofia Estate in Homa Bay Town that evening at about 6 pm.

After the candle lighting session, the supporters held a peaceful demonstration in the central business district of the town.

However, when the team that led the peaceful demonstration wanted to call off the event, a group of rowdy youth took over the demonstration with what was termed as ill intentions.

At about 8.30 pm, the protestors went to Homa Bay Police Station and started pelting it with stones.

As police shot in the air to disperse the crowd, a bullet hit Lucy who was reportedly walking back to her house which is located next to the police station.

Lucy was rushed to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital for medical but she died the same night.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Lawrence Koilem confirmed that the police officer who fired the stray bullet had been arrested.

"We have arrested the police officer who fired the bullet and is currently under our custody as a suspect. He will be charged in court," Koilem said.

The police boss told residents that it is illegal to hold demonstrations at night.

“I urge our people to avoid holding demonstrations at night. The protestors gave our officers a hard time because they stormed the police station with stones at night. That is wrong,” Koilem said.

The police boss urged residents to avoid taking advantage of Odinga’s demise to cause violence.

"Let us mourn the death of Hon Raila peacefully without causing any mayhem. Mourning does not mean violence," Mr Koilem said.