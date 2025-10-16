Luo Elders appeal for a peaceful mourning following Raila's death

The Luo Council of Elders led by chairman Ker Odungi Randa has called for a peaceful mourning of the fallen ODM leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. October 15, 2025 [Clinton Ambujo, Standard]

Members of the Luo Council of Elders have called for peace as the nation mourns the death of ODM leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking at the Council's offices at the Ofafa Memorial Hall in Kisumu, the elders, led by their Chairman Odungi Randa, called on the community members to unite and peacefully honour the legacy of the fallen political giant.

Odungi, who was visibly overwhelmed by grief, urged the Governors of the four Counties of Kisumu, Migori, Homabay, and Siaya to lead the call for unity and harmony among members of the Luo Community following Odinga's death.

All elected leaders hailing from the community, he said, should be at the forefront of fostering unity and peace amid the grief following Raila's demise.

"I want all elected leaders to organise themselves very well and coordinate the funeral of Raila in an appropriate way. Let's bring our people together at this difficult time," he stated.

Odungi, who was a close ally of Raila, told journalists that he received the news of Raila's death through a phone call.

To Odungi, Raila's death is not just a loss to the Luo Council of Elders, which he lead,s but a personal loss due to their close ties that date several decades ago.

Odungi acknowledged the support he received from Raila during his troubled takeover of the outfit's leadership after the death of former Ker Willis Opiyo Otondi.

"It's Raila who came to my rescue when my enemies ganged up against me. Raila was my friend. We spent time up to late in the night discussing the issues of the Luo Nation."He said.

Odungi was an aide to Raila's father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

"I knew Raila when he was five years old. When Ofafa was being built, his father tasked me and Raila to be curing the Ofafa building (with water so that it doesn't crack) then he was just a young child." He said.

"I'm a sad person today. I'm shedding tears. I have lost a great friend I'm very sorry to be talking about Raila today." He added.