Procession disrupted as mourners breach JKIA to receive Raila's body

By Okumu Modachi | Oct. 16, 2025
Casket bearing the body of the late Raila Odinga at JKIA Nairobi. [Collins Oduor,Standard]

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday morning witnessed a major security breach as thousands of mourners stormed the airport grounds to receive the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The security officers deployed to maintain order watched in disbelief after the crowd overwhelmed them, storming the airport through the main entrance.

They surged when they saw the airplane suspected to be carrying the body of Mr Odinga from Mumbai, India, approaching one of the region's busiest airports at 9.30 am.

The crowd had gathered outside the airport to wait for the arrival of Raila’s body from India.

Raila died on Wednesday morning in India, where he had been receiving treatment in the last few weeks.

According to the family, he succumbed to cardiac arrest during a morning walk on the serene campus of Ayurvedic Eye Hospital in the Southern Asian country.

