Migori County Stadium at 40 per cent as government commits to complete its construction

Migori Deputy Governor Gimunta Mahiri alongside Lilian Nzile who is Sports Kenya's Chief Facility Manager and Migori County Secretary Oscar Olima hand over Migori County Stadium to a contractor who will construct it. The stadium when complete will hold a capacity of 10, 000 people. [Anne Atieno, Standard]

The construction of the Sh700 million Migori County Stadium is at 40 percent, and the government has committed to completing it by the end of this year.

Sports CS Salim Mvurya who inspected the project alongside Sports PS Elijah Mwangi, Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko and Suna West MP Peter Masara on September 7, highlighted the government's commitment in improving sports infrastructure across the country.

"This project will play a pivotal role in ensuring that we mobilize talents across this region. We want to harness talents from the grassroots," the CS said.

CS Mvurya asked the contractor tasked to construct the Migori County Stadium to ensure they are on schedule to complete the project in record time.

He pointed out that they would continue to monitor to ensure that the timeline of 12 months or less can be achieved in 100 percent completion.

The CS expressed hope that the project would be completed in record time.

"I am satisfied with the progress of work, and we thank Governor Ochilo Ayacko, who has prioritized this project because the engineers supervising daily are from the county government. That signifies the partnership between the county and national government," Mvurya said.

The CS who highlighted the project as one of President William Ruto's promises that was being delivered, committed to working with the county government so that the project is completed on record time.

He said they would partner with the county government so that they also look at issues of sports academies across the county, considering the population of youths in Migori.

Governor Ayacko said they would continue planning for such facilities, availing resources and land.

According to the governor, Migori was a laughingstock as it lacked a proper stadium.

"We were nowhere when compared to our neighboring counties Kisii and Homa Bay. We are happy that sooner than later we will have a wonderful stadium," Governor Ayacko remarked.

Suna West MP Peter Masara, who represented his fellow parliamentarians in the inspection, stressed the need for a sports academy that would help nurture talents in the county.

"We appreciate the National Government for fulfilling the promises he made to Nyanza, saying they have started seeing the fruits between President Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga. We are requesting him to do more," Masara said.

The stadium, which is being constructed on an 8.7-acre land in Migori town, is being constructed according to Confederation of African Football (CAF) standards.

It will have 10, 000-seater capacity, a modern runway, changing rooms, a gym, a modern pavilion, among other state-of-the-art amenities.