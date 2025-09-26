×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

ODM at 20: Raila's grip in Gusii tested by rising Matiang'i wave

By Stanley Ongwae | Sep. 26, 2025
ODM Leader Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

A state of uncertainty and anxiety awaits ODM leader Raila Odinga as he leads his party members to celebrate the party's 20th anniversary in Kisii.

The visit comes several months after he was booed in the region and subjected to hostility from a crowd that once cheered him in the past.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ODM at 20 Raila Odinga Fred Matiang’i Gusii Region
.

Latest Stories

How Treasury's Sh864m debt is crippling media houses
How Treasury's Sh864m debt is crippling media houses
National
By Irene Githinji
2 mins ago
Sh57.3 billion needed for 2027 elections, IEBC announces
National
By Josphat Thiong’o
18 mins ago
Ketraco yet to pay landowners Sh4 billion in wayleave compensation
Business
By Josphat Thiongó
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Sh57.3 billion needed for 2027 elections, IEBC announces
By Josphat Thiong’o 18 mins ago
Sh57.3 billion needed for 2027 elections, IEBC announces
Ketraco yet to pay landowners Sh4 billion in wayleave compensation
By Josphat Thiongó 33 mins ago
Ketraco yet to pay landowners Sh4 billion in wayleave compensation
Drop in 'unga' price not enough, Bishops tell Ruto
By Okumu Modachi and Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Drop in 'unga' price not enough, Bishops tell Ruto
From missing to dead: What really happened to Officer Kabiru in Haiti?
By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
From missing to dead: What really happened to Officer Kabiru in Haiti?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved