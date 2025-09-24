ODM aspirants raise concerns over uncertainty in polling stations ahead primaries

ODM aspirants for Kasipul by-election George Otieno, Newton Ogada and Adel Ottoman addressing journalists in Oyugis Town on September 23, 2025. [James Omoro, Standard]

Uncertainty over polling stations marred Kasipul Constituency on Tuesday evening ahead of ODM party primaries today.

The party is expected to conduct its nomination for Kasipul Parliamentary seat ahead of a by-election scheduled for November 27.

Aspirants vying the party ticket have expressed concerns of lack of information on polling stations.

The aspirants namely Newton Ogada, Okindo Majiwa, George Otieno and Adel Ottoman complained that many polling stations had not been revealed to voters by 6.00pm.

Addressing journalists in Oyugis Town after meeting with the ODM National Elections Coordinating Committee, Ogada said they were informed that the management of some of the primary schools which had been gazetted as polling stations had declined at the last minute.

Ogada argued that the uncertainty that marred the knowledge of the polling stations cast doubt on credibility of the electoral process.

"We have been told that some of the gazetted polling stations are not going to be used. They have not told us the exact polling stations which are going to be used," Ogada said.

He stressed that the nomination should be conducted fairly and transparently.

Ottoman said failure to have information on the polling stations will cause voter apathy in thr polls.

"Personally, I don’t know where I am going to vote because my polling station, which is Dol Primary, will not be used. My supporters too are not aware of whether they are going to vote," Ottoman said.

Majiwa said they suggested postponement of the nomination but their words fell on deaf ears.

"Ordinarily, we use primary schools as the polling or the nearest SDA churches but we have been told the schools will be used by pupils tomorrow. The church has also refused to co-operate with the party and this has left us in confusion," Majiwa said.

Otieno said there were some ODM officials who were supporting a candidate but that will not stop them from participating in the election.

"Nothing will cow us from this nomination. We are going to participate and ensure the party becomes stronger in Kasipul," Otieno said.

Ogada warned that he will not accept the results if the nomination is conducted shoddily.

"We expect this nomination to be conducted fairly. Failure to which, I will not accept the results, " Ogada said.

The tallying center for election will be the County Government headquarters in Oyugis Town.