Syndicate dealing in counterfeit alcoholic beverages intercepted

Officers from NACADA and partner agencies move in on a suspected counterfeit alcohol site during the Nyamira operation. [File, Standard]

A syndicate of dealers in counterfeit alcoholic drinks in Nyamira has been intercepted after a consignment of the beverage valued at Sh16 million was nabbed at a private residence Nyaigwa within the county headquarters.

The multi-agency team comprising of officers from the National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada),Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs), the National Police Service (NPS), and National Administrative Officers successfully laid a swoop at the premises of a business woman at Nyaigwa in West Mugirango Constituency where they recovered several cartons of the illegal drinks.

The unlicensed drinks were bearing names and trade symbols resembling popular brands but the security agencies said they were counterfeit.

Police had to lob a teargas canister into one of the store rooms where the drinks were stored when he refused to open the door at the call of the police.

The suspect was later arrested but the owner of the business could not be traced.

Nacada Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerekwa who led the dragnet said the recovery was one of the largest that his officers had conducted within the Nyanza region.

Dr Omerekwa added that the operation was part of an aggressive Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) that was ordered by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen."We want to ensure substandard substances are totally eliminated from the market and this war must continue," he said.

“We want to warn all those that are dealing in illegal trade that we will come for you. We will not stop until we dismantle these businesses,” Dr Omerikwa said.

Last month, Nacada and other officers also raided business premises in neighbouring Kisii County and nabbed baggages of counterfeit alcoholic drinks.

The officers also raided a home of a prominent drug dealer, where 79 brooms of bhang were recovered and six people, among them a woman, were arrested.

The officers also confiscated a motorcycle believed to be used in the transportation of the bhang and some assortments which are used in rolling it.

The owner of the home escaped the dragnet and went into hiding.