Nyamira raid exposes Sh16m fake alcohol network

By David Njaaga | Sep. 10, 2025

Officers from NACADA and partner agencies move in on a suspected counterfeit alcohol site during the Nyamira operation.

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) led the multi-agency raid, alongside the National Police Service, the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Kenya Bureau of Standards, National Government Administrative Officers, and a specialised Administration Police unit.

Officers confiscated unlicensed brands including Dallas, Smart Vodka, Trigger and Space. Police arrested Isaac Mutai at the scene.

 Investigators say he works for a businesswoman in Nyamira County and is being held as authorities trace the supply chain to dismantle the network behind the racket.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa said the raid was part of a Rapid Results Initiative ordered by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to curb illicit alcohol and protect public health.

“This operation is a testament to our renewed commitment under the RRI to rid our communities of dangerous, counterfeit alcohol,” said Omerikwa.

“Let this serve as a warning to all those engaging in this illegal trade. NACADA is not relenting. We are coming for you, and we will not stop until every link in this chain is broken,” he added.

The seized drinks have been secured as exhibits for prosecution, with authorities pursuing leads to identify the source of the products.

.

.

.

