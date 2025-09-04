×
Scare in Homa Bay as school building collapses with teachers inside

By James Omoro | Sep. 4, 2025

Koyore Comprehensive School in Rangwe Sub-county,Homa Bay County is appealing for construction of an administration block and classrooms after the building they were using as staff room and offices collapsed. [James Omoro, Standard]

A school in Homa Bay County is appealing for the construction of an administration block and classrooms after the building they were using as a staff room and offices collapsed.

The building collapsed at Koyore Comprehensive School in Kochia ward, Rangwe Sub-county.

The Wednesday incident occurred when six teachers were in the staff room, and the other teachers were with the pupils in classrooms.

According to the school head teacher Joshua Ganda, the six teachers narrowly escaped injuries.

“The teachers suddenly heard the sound of something that was breaking before they saw the building's wall collapse. Some of the teachers panicked, but I thank God that nobody was injured in the incident,” Ganda said.

The head teacher said the incident caused damage which they had yet to establish its value. This included the destruction of the main meter box that supplies electricity to the school.

“We are waiting for officials from the Department of Public Works to come and assess the value of the property damaged,” he added.

The damage has forced the school to keep the office materials in one of the classrooms used by grade six pupils.  The pupils are now learning under trees.

Teachers are also operating under trees.

“We had a lot of equipment which cannot be left in an open space. We are now using the classroom for grade six pupils to keep them,” Ganda said.

He expressed concerns that the incident had interfered with their academic programmes.

He called on government agencies and well-wishers to intervene and construct for them an administration block.

The teacher also appealed to the county government of Homa Bay to construct ECDE classrooms for them.

“We are appealing to the Government, NG-CDF and the County Government of Homa Bay to intervene and support us in the construction of the administration block and classrooms in this school,” Ganda said.

It is suspected that the wall was weakened by a heavy rainfall that pounded the area on Monday and a strong wind that prevailed on Tuesday evening.

