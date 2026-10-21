CMA chairperson Ugas Sheikh EBS faults negotiated democracy, calls it a failed system

Audio By Vocalize

CMA Chairperson Ugas Sheikh Mohamed addresses a gathering. [File, X/OfficiaUgas]

Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Chairperson Ugas Sheikh Mohamed has criticised negotiated democracy, describing it as a failed system that undermines fairness, transparency and the democratic rights of political aspirants and voters.

Speaking during an event at Wajir County Guest House, where members of the Fai community endorsed his gubernatorial bid, Ugas called for a new political direction anchored in communal interests, unity and legitimate leadership that reflects the aspirations of Wajir County residents.

The criticism comes against the backdrop of disagreements within the Fai community over the process of identifying a preferred candidate for the gubernatorial seat, with successive election cycles raising questions about the credibility and inclusivity of the selection process.

In 2017, Ugas Shiekh was reportedly awarded a certificate by the Fai community to run for the gubernatorial position before the decision was reversed and the certificate handed to Mohamed Abdi Mohamud, who subsequently won the election.

The process again came under scrutiny in 2022, when disagreements over the community's candidate-selection arrangements resulted in multiple aspirants entering the gubernatorial race, weakening efforts to rally behind a single candidate.

Ahead of the 2027 General Election, another attempt to reach consensus among Fai aspirants has generated controversy. According to accounts surrounding the process, candidates had agreed to pursue a consensus-based arrangement, but the process was subsequently taken over by a section of community members who awarded the certificate to Dr Hassan Fuje as their preferred candidate.

The decision was rejected by several aspirants, with Mohamed Elmi, Ugas Shiekh and, later, Khalif Wehliye among those who boycotted the process at different stages.

The developments have reignited debate over whether negotiated democracy, as practised within the community, provides a fair and transparent mechanism for identifying political candidates or risks excluding aspirants who disagree with decisions made by a section of community leaders.

Veteran community elder Mzee Hussein Dayib called for a shift in political thinking, urging residents to assess aspiring leaders through a different lens—one that prioritises individual capability, leadership credentials and the ability to deliver results.

Dayib said the community needed to move beyond traditional approaches to candidate selection and embrace a more merit-based process that allows residents to choose leaders based on their competence, vision and capacity to serve the public effectively.

His remarks added to the growing debate on the future of negotiated democracy, with calls for political decisions to be guided by transparency, inclusivity and the interests of the electorate rather than arrangements that could limit competition.

The controversy took another political turn during the event when Hon. Mohamed Fai, who is also an aspiring gubernatorial candidate, made a statement suggesting that he and Ugas would not contest against each other in the upcoming election.

“Ugas and I will not go to the ballot together for the Wajir gubernatorial seat,” said Hon. Mohamed Fai.

The remarks have sparked interest in the political calculations unfolding within the Fai community, particularly regarding the possibility of consultations and an eventual understanding between the aspirants ahead of the 2027 polls.

Addressing supporters, Ugas described the gathering as a defining milestone in the community's political journey, expressing gratitude for what he termed overwhelming support from members of the Fai community drawn from different walks of life.

He said the moment presented an opportunity to turn a new page, renew a shared purpose and champion leadership that carries the hopes and aspirations of Wajir County residents.

Ugas also acknowledged Mohamed Elmi, aspiring Members of Parliament and Members of the County Assembly, both serving and aspiring, for embracing what he described as a shared political journey.

He called for courage, humility and sacrifice, urging leaders to set aside their differences and prioritise the interests of the wider community.

“The road ahead calls for courage, humility and sacrifice,” he said, emphasising the need to choose unity over division and progress over personal interests.

The event was also attended by Mohamed Elmi, who is seeking the gubernatorial seat. Elmi said he and Ugas would not appear on the ballot together as they did in the previous elections, adding that only one of them would contest for the gubernatorial position from Tarbaj Constituency.

As Wajir moves towards the 2027 General Election, the controversy surrounding negotiated democracy is likely to remain a central issue in discussions about political representation, community unity and democratic choice.