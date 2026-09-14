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Leaders and activists demand release of abducted Lamu businessman

By Abdimalik Hajir | Sep. 14, 2026
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Lamu businessman Mohamed Muse Mire. [Abdimalik Hajir, Standard]

A section of leaders and human rights groups have called for the immediate and unconditional release of Lamu-based businessman Mohamed Muse Mire, who was abducted by gunmen on Thursday evening.

They claimed that the brazen abduction was done by security agencies and called for speedy investigation into the matter.

Family members said Mire was forcefully abducted by about six masked men who were heavily armed on Thursday night after he had just returned from his shop in Witu, Lamu County. The gunmen were travelling in two vehicles, a Toyota Probox and a double cabin.

His daughter said the gunmen forcefully gained entry into their house while they were undertaking a remedial lesson conducted by a private teacher.

She said they were ordered to lie down before their father was taken away.

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy urged the government to use all available resources to trace the businessman and return him to his family.

The leaders said no Kenyan should be subjected to enforced disappearances.

“We are condemning this incident in the strongest terms possible. We are equally demanding his immediate release. I also assure his family that I will follow up with the highest level to ensure his safe return,” said the Lamu Governor, flanked by the victim's family members and neighbours.

ODM Nominated MP Umulkheir Harun called for Mire’s unconditional release and urged security agencies to urgently investigate the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

“I am deeply concerned by the reported abduction of Lamu businessman Mohamed Muse Mire from his home in Witu,” she said.

The first term lawmaker, who has been vocal on cases of abductions in the country, said no Kenyan should be subjected to unlawful abduction or disappearance.

“If Mr Mire is suspected of any offence, he must be accorded due process and brought before a court of law. My office stands with his family during this distressing time and calls for swift action to ensure his safe return,” she said.

Veteran human rights activist at Muslim for Human Rights (MUHURI) Khelef Khalifa said they may consider urging members of the public to fight back when confronted by masked gunmen because security agencies often deny knowing them.

“They stormed his family home and a teacher was teaching his children. They attacked him and handcuffed him and went away with him. This is not the right way to do things,” he told The Standard.

He claimed that the police officers mandated to uphold the law often break it, causing Kenyans to lose trust in the security agencies.

“Any security officers undertaking operations must have badges with their service number visible and should identify themselves and, most importantly, tell the suspects why they are being arrested,” he said.

“It will come a time we will advise members of the public that any officers coming to abduct or arrest them without identification, they should resist and fight them with all kinds of available weapons,” he said.

Khalifa said the public has a right to defend themselves from gunmen and promised to follow up on Mire’s case.

Mire, who hails from Ijara constituency in Garissa, has been a businessman in Lamu for more than a decade, and neighbours described him as a quiet and generous man. 

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Related Topics

Businessman Mohamed Muse Mire Lamu Abduction Governor Issa Timamy MP Umulkheir Harun
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