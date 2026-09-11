Family demands release of Lamu businessman abducted by gunmen

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Lamu businessman Mohamed Muse. [Abdimalik Hajir, Standard]

‎A businessman in Lamu was abducted by gunmen from his home at around 8pm on Thursday.

‎Family members said about six heavily armed gunmen with two vehicles stormed the home of Mohamed Muse Mire in Witu before taking him to unknown destination.

The family revealed that the businessman had just returned from his shop when the gunmen stormed into the home.

‎‎During the incident Mohamed was with his children who were having remedial tuition with a private teacher.

‎The shocked children were told to go to another room while their father was struggling to free himself from the abductors.

‎‎"He resisted and there were a lot of struggle before they overpowered him and bundled him to a waiting Toyota Probox," said a close family member.

The gunmen were reportedly traveling in two vehicles, a Toyota Probox and double cabin pick-up.‎

Family members converged at the businessman’s home and demanded immediate investigation and unconditional release.

‎‎"We are asking for his immediate release, we don't know his whereabouts, his family is in shock," said Mohamud Yussuf, a family member.

‎‎Yussuf said if Mohamed has committed any crime, the right procedure should be followed by charging him in a court of law.

He said the incident has left the family in shock and devastated.