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PS Mbaika taken to task over compensation delays for expansion of Wajir Airport

By Edwin Nyarangi | Aug. 26, 2026
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Aviation and Aerospace Development  Principal Scretary Teresia Mbaika before National Assembly's Lands Committee in regards to the expansion of Wajir Airstrip on August 25, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Principal Secretary for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Teresiah Mbaika, has been taken to task by Parliament over the delayed compensation of landowners for the expansion of Wajir Airport.

Mbaika, who appeared before the National Assembly Lands Committee chaired by North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko, had a difficult time explaining why it had taken the government more than 10 years to address the critical matter.

Wajir County MP Fatuma Jehow said that the residents of Wajir wanted the matter sorted out as soon as possible so that the airport, which is a key security installation in the country, was expanded and that she was privy to meetings held in 2014 and 2024 over the matter.

“I am very disappointed by the answers the Principal Secretary is giving over why there is a delay of compensation of land owners around Wajir Airport so that it can be expanded; our people need to know whether there is really a plan to expand it or not,” said Jehow.

The Wajir County MP said the area residents had requested President William Ruto for the construction of a civilian terminal so that they could be separated from the military, which has bases in the area, which has led to intense security measures they were uncomfortable with.

Mbaika told the MPs that the government was not interested in expanding the Wajir Airport into privately owned land, stating the airport expansion project was estimated to cost Sh746 million and that currently they did not require more land for the purpose, a fact disputed by Jehow.

The Wajir County MP stated that over the years there have been demonstrations by residents over land compulsory accusations claims and that the PS was misleading the committee over the matter, telling her that if she did not have ready answers for the matter, she should state so.

“The Wajir Airport, which is used by both the military and civilians, underwent a facelift as the county hosted this year’s Madaraka Day national celebrations and that the government was doing everything possible to address the concerns of the residents,” said Mbaika.

Garissa Town MP Dekow Barrow told the committee that Garissa and Mandera Airstrips had similar challenges as those being experienced in Wajir and that there is a need for the legislators to visit North Eastern to establish the real situation since the PS was taking them for a ride.

Kenya Airports Authority Managing Director Moses Wekesa told the MPs that the plans to demarcate access to the airport to ensure separate access for the military and civilians were underway, and that the area leadership and residents had made a request to the government for that to take place.

Wekesa said that most Airports in the country are military installations and that the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Moi International Airport have military bases and noted that Wajir, Garissa and Lodwar Airports have a huge military presence due to their locations.

“We would like to inform Parliament that the land in question in Wajir Town does not have title deeds; therefore, the Kenya Airports Authority does not have the requisite documents. The government is committed to ensuring that this matter is resolved amicably,” said Wekesa.

Nyamoko said that given that it had been established that Mbaika did not have the relevant answers to the matters raised by members, she will have to appear again before the committee at a later date to explain clearly how the government intends to address the matter once and for all.

The Committee Chairperson raised concern over the failure by Environment Principal Secretary Festus Ngeno to appear before the committee so as to address the environmental matters to do with the Wajir Airport and had only sent a letter one day before the meeting.

“We are not going to allow the officials sent by the Environment Principal Secretary to make any presentation since he had enough time to communicate to the house that he is away on official duty but only chose to do that yesterday; he will have to appear again,” said Nyamoko.

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Related Topics

PS Teresiah Mbaika Wajir Airport Expansion Kenya Airports Authority Land Compensation
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