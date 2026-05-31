Wajir County ready to host 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations

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The newly constructed Wajir Stadium where the 63rd Madaraka day will be celebrated on May 31, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Wajir County is in its final stages of preparation to host the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations, marking a historic first for Kenya’s North Eastern region as the country turns its national spotlight on a county once associated with insecurity but now emerging as a symbol of peace, stability, and rapid development.

Officials say Kenyans travelling from across the country should expect a well-coordinated national event following months of joint planning by the national and county governments, security agencies, and local stakeholders.

North Eastern Regional Commissioner John Odhiambo expressed confidence that Wajir is fully prepared to host the celebrations, assuring attendees of their safety and highlighting the calm security situation in the region.

“The security situation in Wajir County in particular and North Eastern in general has been very peaceful and calm. In Wajir, we have not reported any incident in the past six months,” said Odhiambo.

He added that a multi-agency security approach has been instrumental in stabilising the region and restoring public confidence, allowing Wajir to host a national event of such magnitude.

“The narrative in North Eastern region has shifted. It has shifted from a region of insecurity to a place of peace and stability. For those who are coming I want to assure them of their security and that while they are here, they are in a secure and safe place,” he said.

Wajir becomes the first county in the North Eastern region to host a high-profile national celebration of this scale, with the main event scheduled at the newly constructed 10,000-seater Wajir Stadium, built by the national government as part of infrastructure expansion in the region. North Eastern Regional Commissioner John Odhiambo address media on preparation for the 63rd Madaraka Day on May 31, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The stadium, constructed to international standards, has already become a landmark facility. It recently hosted thousands of residents who gathered to watch a UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, reflecting its growing role as a social and sporting hub.

According to officials, the celebrations come at a time when Wajir is witnessing accelerated development through joint national and county government projects aimed at boosting economic growth and improving service delivery.

Regional administrators say the transformation is visible across the county, with new roads, improved electricity connectivity, expanded water supply systems, and upgraded public facilities.

Odhiambo noted that Wajir has also recorded significant improvements in security indicators compared to previous years.

“The county has emerged as one of the most peaceful in Kenya out of the 47 counties based on the incidences that were reported compared to other counties,” he said.

He attributed the progress to sustained coordination between security agencies and local communities, saying the government remains committed to maintaining peace.

Wajir’s development agenda has also been boosted by major infrastructure projects, including the upgrading of Wajir International Airport, where the runway, apron, and passenger facilities have been improved to enhance connectivity and trade.

Other ongoing projects include the construction of three modern markets in Wajir South and Habasweini constituencies, expected to support over 1,400 traders, 220 affordable housing units in Wajir Town, student accommodation centres for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, and the 57km HOAGP Wajir–Tabaj Road.

As preparations intensify, officials say the Madaraka Day celebrations will not only mark Kenya’s attainment of self-rule but also showcase Wajir’s transformation into a growing economic hub.

Odhiambo reaffirmed that all systems are in place for a smooth national event, saying, “We have ensured through a coordinated approach that all necessary arrangements are in place to establish lasting peace and guarantee a successful celebration.”