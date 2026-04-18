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Degodia elders back Guliye as early succession politics take shape in Mandera North

By Juliet Omelo | Apr. 18, 2026
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Degodia elders endorsing Abdi Yunis for Mandela MP seat.

Elders from the Degodia community have endorsed Abdi Yunis Guliye as their preferred candidate for the Mandera North parliamentary seat, in a move that signals the onset of early succession politics ahead of the next general election.

In a statement, the elders said the endorsement followed extensive consultations and a consensus among community leaders, positioning Guliye as a front-runner in the emerging political landscape.

“Mr Abdi Yunis Guliye has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the people of Mandera North over many years. As a businessman and philanthropist, he has consistently used his resources and influence to uplift the community,” the statement read. 

The elders pointed to his role during periods of hardship, particularly droughts that have repeatedly affected pastoralist communities in the region.

“He has stood firmly with the family and the wider community during the most difficult times, particularly during the devastating drought seasons,” it stated.

They noted that his actions during crises, including mobilising support and remaining present on the ground, distinguished him as a leader committed to service.

The endorsement highlights the growing importance of early political alignments in Mandera North, where clan-backed support often plays a decisive role in shaping electoral outcomes.

By rallying behind Guliye, the elders appear keen on consolidating support within the Degodia community as succession politics begin to take shape.

The elders called on residents to unite behind his bid, framing him as a leader whose track record reflects action, sacrifice and loyalty.

The move is expected to trigger heightened political activity in the constituency as other aspirants seek backing from influential community groups ahead of the polls.

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