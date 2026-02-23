Former MP Abass accuses elders of overstepping in Haji endorsement

Audio By Vocalize

Section of Samawathal elders endorse former Ijara Member of parliament Ahmed Ibrahim Abass during a meeting held in Garissa on Feb22, 2026. [Abdimalik Hajir, Standard]

Former Ijara Member of Parliament Ahmed Ibrahim Abass has sharply criticised the Samawathal Council of Elders for endorsing Senator Abdul Haji in the upcoming Garissa gubernatorial race, terming the move an illegal and unfair process.

Speaking on Sunday, Abass claimed the meeting that endorsed Senator Haji was unlawful as the chairman, who is supposed to call for the meeting, was not informed, alluding to external forces that prompted the meeting and subsequent endorsement.

He claimed the elders did not give him a chance to express himself as they had agreed he would appear before them on Saturday, but made a hasty decision to endorse Haji, a decision he said he will not accept.

Both Haji and Abass come from Samawathal, who in the past elections have acted as swing votes and deputised other Ogaden clans in what is commonly referred to as negotiated democracy.

They both took their application to the council of elders, who were expected to interrogate them before picking one candidate and commencing negotiations with the other two clans, Abduwak and Aulihan, who equally have strong candidates vying to be the next Governor.

The council of elders last week announced the endorsement of Senator Haji as Samawathal candidate for the seat, an action that prompted widespread criticism, with a section of elders accusing the council of making decisions unilaterally.

The former lawmaker, who also served as Garissa County assembly speaker, accused Haji of abdicating his duty to fight the interest of the community, alleging that over 1000 clan members were fired when Nathif took over the county.

“I was the speaker during the reign of Ali Bunow Korane. There were 1000 people employed from our community, but when the Coalition of Nathif and Abdul took over all of them were sacked and they were never replaced,” he said on Sunday during a meeting at Garissa hotel.

Abass said he had to call people even during Ramadan as a result of what he termed an unfair decision by local elders, emphasising why he was not given a chance to explain himself before the elders.

“We can forgive one person for lying, but a whole council of elders representing a community lying is the most unfortunate thing that has happened. We must note that it was illegal since the chairman was not there and was totally in the dark,” he said.

The former ODM lawmaker said it was time for the Samawathal to get the gubernatorial seat, with elders involving everyone in consensus to have one candidate endorsed for the seat.

He alleged that he was the one who made the council of elders locally known and valued as ‘Geed’ after he presented his application before anyone, adding that the council of elders have never done any work in recent times, even in the last elections.

“When we vote, let us vote for people based on their past experience and what they have done for the community,” he added.

A splinter group of the council of elders gave an endorsement to Abass to vie for the gubernatorial seat, setting the stage for a political showdown, making Abdul Haji’s bid slim.

Former Governor Ali Korane and former Lagdera member of Parliament are other front-runners for the seats currently being held by Nathif Jama.