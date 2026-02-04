×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Retired chief apologises to Duale, MPs over citizenship remarks

By Benard Orwongo | Feb. 4, 2026
Retired Mandera Chief Mohamed Hajji Bullow (right) addresses a press conference in Nairobi alongside community elders and family members on February 4, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Retired Mandera Chief Mohamed Hajji Bullow on Wednesday apologised after remarks questioning the citizenship of North Eastern leaders triggered political backlash.

Bullow made the controversial statements over the weekend during a church service attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

 The remarks, which later went viral, targeted several leaders from the North-Eastern region.

In his speech, Bullow criticised Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Eldas MP Adan Keynan and Dadaab MP Farah Maalim.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, flanked by community elders, members of the sultanate and his family, Bullow apologised and announced his resignation from the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), saying he had been misled.

Bullow had been serving as the organising secretary of the DCP League.

He admitted to wrongly identifying businessman Abdulweli Hassan Mohammed as a non-Kenyan, saying the claim was made in error due to a mix-up of names.

"The person whom I named as a non-Kenyan, Mr Abdulweli Hassan Mohammed, was mentioned in error. He comes from my area and is a bona fide Kenyan. I was referring to someone else with a similar name, which led to the confusion," Bullow said.

"I therefore apologise publicly for denouncing him and for denying him his right as a Kenyan. I humbly request him and all Kenyans to accept my apology," he added.

Bullow also apologised to the senior leaders from the region.

"I am requesting CS Duale and long-serving MPs Adan Keynan and Farah Maalim to kindly accept my apologies. They are important leaders within the Somali community and have a significant voice. Going forward, I promise not to use vulgar or disrespectful language against them," he noted.

"I am defecting from the DCP party because my continued stay there is no longer tenable. The party has no clear agenda and is driven by personal issues. Its leaders thrive on abusive language, and I do not want to be associated with that," he added.

His apology comes amid heightened political tensions following remarks made two weeks ago by Gachagua.

The former deputy president criticised a section of Northern Kenya leaders, arguing that despite receiving devolved funding since 2013, the region had failed to build strong public institutions and should stop seeking special treatment.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mohamed Hajji Bullow Democracy for Citizens Party Rigathi Gachagua Aden Duale
.

Latest Stories

Kalonzo arrives in Washington for Prayer Breakfast
Kalonzo arrives in Washington for Prayer Breakfast
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
3 hrs ago
Politics is taking the shine off noble Nyota empowerment fund
Opinion
By Elias Mokua
3 hrs ago
Junior Starlets players dominate Kenya U20 team
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Not so fast: ODM ties to Azimio still binding no new coalition yet
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Not so fast: ODM ties to Azimio still binding no new coalition yet
IEBC faces big credibility test amid changes at the top
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
IEBC faces big credibility test amid changes at the top
Like his rise, controversy pushes Marjan out of IEBC
By Esther Nyambura 3 hrs ago
Like his rise, controversy pushes Marjan out of IEBC
Feeding programme on edge, schools shut as drought crisis jeopardizes learning in Isiolo
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Feeding programme on edge, schools shut as drought crisis jeopardizes learning in Isiolo
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved