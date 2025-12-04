×
Isiolo pushes for inclusive healthcare as women and girls with disabilities demand better services

By Bruno Mutunga | Dec. 4, 2025
At the home of mama Muturi with Sister Winfred Nganya and well wishers visitors,21 year- old Elloise Muturi is among the five siblings living as a PWD under the care of their mothers.[FILE,Standard]

Women and girls living with disabilities in Isiolo County continue to face major barriers in accessing essential services, particularly medical and reproductive healthcare. While challenges vary across different disability groups, the deaf community remains among the most affected.

Despite Kenyan Sign Language (KSL) being recognised as the country’s third official language, many health professionals still lack the skills needed to communicate effectively with deaf patients.

One of the champions working to close this gap is Abdia Abdi, a disabled mother and advocate for women and girls with disabilities. Abdia, popularly known as Mama Siri, serves as a vital link between the disabled community and service providers.

Supported by This Ability Trust, she helps ensure that women and girls with disabilities can access crucial services, including reproductive health care.

Abdia notes that one of the biggest hurdles is the lack of reliable data on persons with disabilities.

Many are not registered and therefore cannot obtain disability cards that grant access to key support services. She stresses the need for improved data collection and public awareness to ensure the needs of this vulnerable group are met.

This Ability Trust, a women-led nonprofit, is committed to advancing the sexual and reproductive health rights of women and girls with disabilities. Recently, the organisation trained 60 women in Isiolo County to equip them with skills to navigate the unique challenges they face. Through the Mama Siri toll-free hotline (0800 000 300) or SMS line (0799 000 300), women can now connect with Abdia and access guidance and support.

Among the beneficiaries is Darmi Kosi, a 35-year-old widow and mother of four. Darmi, whose late husband was also deaf, works with the judiciary but has struggled to access reproductive health services due to communication barriers. Like many deaf women, she often receives inadequate care because most healthcare providers do not understand sign language.

Her concerns were echoed by Mumina Huka, a teacher at Isiolo School for the Deaf, who said the limited knowledge of sign language among Kenyans—especially in the health sector—continues to hinder the deaf community from receiving quality services.

Grace Lolim, a facilitator from Isiolo GenderWatch who participated in the empowerment session, emphasized the need to amplify the voices of women with disabilities and combat deep-rooted discrimination. She noted that while discrimination affects many people, it is often more severe for persons with disabilities, particularly when their experiences go unspoken.

The efforts of This Ability Trust, together with community advocates like Abdia Abdi, are driving progress toward a more inclusive society. By pushing for recognition, understanding, and equitable healthcare, these women are helping build a future where every person—regardless of ability—can access the services and support they deserve.

.

