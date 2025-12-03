Isiolo women with disabilities fight for accessible reproductive healthcare

Women and girls living with disabilities in Isiolo County continue to face significant challenges, especially when accessing essential services such as medical and reproductive health care.

The struggles faced by this group vary depending on the type of disability, but the deaf community is among the most affected.

Despite Kenyan Sign Language being recognised as the country’s third official language, many health professionals still lack the skills needed to communicate effectively with deaf individuals, making it difficult for them to receive the care they need.

One individual working tirelessly to bridge this gap is Abdia Abdi, a disabled mother and advocate for women and girls with disabilities.

Abdia, who works as Mama Siri, acts as a crucial link between the disabled community and service providers.

Empowered by This Ability Trust, she works to ensure that women and girls with disabilities can access the support and services they need, including reproductive health care.

Abdia explains, “The gap in healthcare services for people with disabilities is alarming, particularly for the deaf community. There is a lack of understanding about the importance of sign language in healthcare, which leads to poor service delivery.”

Her work through Mama Siri aims to ensure that women and girls with disabilities can navigate the healthcare system and receive the care they deserve.

According to Abdia, one major challenge in providing services to people with disabilities is the lack of reliable data.

“Many people with disabilities are not registered, and as a result, they are unable to access the disability card that would allow them to receive critical support services,” she says.

She emphasizes the importance of better data collection and increased awareness in order to address the needs of this vulnerable group.

“Without accurate data, it’s almost impossible to reach those who need help the most.”

This Ability Trust, a women-led nonprofit organization, is dedicated to advancing the sexual and reproductive health rights of women and girls with disabilities.

Recently, the Trust empowered 60 women in Isiolo County by offering training on how to cope with the challenges they face.

“This training has been a game-changer,” said Abdia. “It’s not just about providing information. It’s about empowering these women to speak up for themselves and demand the services they deserve.”

Through a Mama Siri toll-free hotline (0800000300) or SMS (0799000300), these women can now connect with Abdia and other resources that provide guidance and support.

One of the beneficiaries of the training was Darmi Kosi, a 35-year-old widow and mother of four.

Darmi, whose late husband was also deaf, shared her experiences with the media through an interpreter.

“It’s been a struggle,” she said. “As a woman with a disability, seeking reproductive health services is challenging. The language barrier is often the biggest obstacle. Without sign language interpreters, the information I receive is often unclear or incorrect.”

Darmi works with the judiciary but has faced significant difficulties when seeking reproductive health services.

Like many women with disabilities, her communication challenges have often resulted in poor or inadequate care due to the lack of professionals who understand sign language.

Mumina Huka, a teacher at the Isiolo School for the Deaf, echoed Darmi’s concerns. She explained, “The lack of sign language knowledge among many Kenyans, especially healthcare professionals, is a significant barrier to effective communication. It’s frustrating because it often means the deaf community receives subpar or no services at all.”

Grace Lolim, a facilitator from Isiolo GenderWatch who was part of the empowerment session, stressed the importance of amplifying the voices of people with disabilities and combating discrimination.

“We must speak up. People with disabilities are often ignored, and their needs are not prioritised,” Grace said.

“While discrimination is a challenge for everyone, it is even more pronounced for people with disabilities, especially when they remain silent about their experiences.”

The work of This Ability Trust and community advocates like Abdia Abdi is helping create a more inclusive environment for women and girls with disabilities.

As these individuals continue to raise their voices and demand their rights, they are paving the way for greater understanding, better healthcare, and a future where everyone, regardless of ability, can access the support they need.

“The change is coming,” Abdia said with a hopeful smile. “It will take time, but we’re on the right path. Together, we can build a future where disability is not a barrier to healthcare or opportunity.”