Faith leaders lead Samburu peace drive ahead of elections

Bishops and Pastors fellowship in Samburu County held a meeting at AIC church in Maralal town where they upped peace campaigns ahead of the next election, to ensure that there is stability in the county. [Michael Saitoti/Standard]

Bishops and pastors in Samburu County have intensified peace campaigns ahead of the next election, aiming to ensure stability in the region.

“The electioneering period is the most dangerous, and this is why we have intensified peace campaigns as election dates fast approach,” said Samburu Pastors Fellowship chairman, Bishop Lekadaa.

The clergy, who met at the AIC Church in Maralal town, said their agenda is to encourage communities living in the county to embrace unity.

Lekadaa also called on the national government to intensify security in the region, warning that ongoing development programs are under threat if security issues are not addressed.

They welcomed President William Ruto’s development agenda and urged those mandated to implement the projects to ensure they are completed on time.

“We challenge the political class to stop hate and tribalism, and work on uniting the country ahead of the next general election,” Lekadaa said.

Bishop James Lenalepisho of Glorious Outreach Assembly observed that projects recently launched by the president in Samburu County would contribute to peace-building initiatives.

“The projects recently initiated by the national government in Samburu, once completed, will bring peace. Projects like water and markets will uplift the economic situation of the residents,” he said.

Bishop Joe Lesilele of Agape Ministries emphasized the importance of completing government projects in the county.

“Those projects, if completed on time, would help in peace-building initiatives and ensure communities live in peace and harmony,” he said.