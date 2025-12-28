KTN journalist Rashid Idi eulogised as humble, professional

The late KTN Journalist Rashid Idi's body being laid to rest at their Mwari Village, Malakisi in Bungoma County on December 27, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Emotions ran high in Mwari village, Malakisi Location, Bungoma County, as Senior KTN Videographer Rashid Mukoya Idi was laid to rest on Saturday.

Rashid passed away on Christmas Day, while undergoing treatment at King David Hospital in Ngong after a short illness.

Hundreds of mourners, including family, colleagues, and members of the media fraternity, attended the emotional send-off, celebrating a man respected for his professionalism and dedication.

Idi Mukoya, Rashid’s father and a retired chief, described his son’s unexpected death as a devastating blow, considering he was their breadwinner, humble and hardworking.

“I spoke to him on December 23, about family and work affairs and he was in good condition. I didn’t notice anything wrong with him as he was in his usual element. Shockingly, my daughter informed me on the 24th that he was unwell, complaining of a headache,” he said.

He added, “Despite hopes for recovery, he passed away on the 25th due to high blood pressure that caused a vein to burst. I am still struggling to come to terms with this loss.”

He thanked Standard Media Group for supporting Rashid and ensuring a fitting farewell.

The Standard Group PLC management eulogised Rashid as a respected senior videographer whose professionalism and commitment touched the lives of many, left an impact on the organisation and colleagues, and termed his death a big loss.

Hudson Gumbihi, Senior Editor, read the company’s condolence message, describing Rashid as humble, responsible, and greatly admired.

“His passing is a profound loss to his family, colleagues, friends, and the wider community. We pray Allah grants the family strength and comfort during this difficult time,” he said.

Colleagues remember Rashid as humble, dependable and deeply committed to his craft, describing him as a team player who strives for excellence. “I have known Rashid since 2000. He was jovial, a peacemaker, hardworking, and a reliable team player. His dedication and agility earned him a household name, especially after winning a CNN award,” said Dan Imani, Senior KTN Videographer.

News anchor Mary Kilobi described Rashid as a dedicated colleague and a humble person who was always ready for impactful journalistic work that shaped the company’s quality work.

Locals described Rashid as a down-to-earth man while hailing him for establishing programmes that impacted the community positively.

“He was the founding member of Kabaswana Welfare Group which involves community members. The welfare group has been supporting locals by pushing for empowerment and socioeconomic initiatives, such as power connectivity and income-generating activities,” said Aggrey Telekesi, Representative of Kabaswana Welfare Group.

He added, “He never abandoned his village people because he used to live in Nairobi, he was always in touch with his people. He initiated many programmes that empowered, and his people and his nature of work helped him push for implementation of most of the programmes and, therefore, his sudden death is a big blow to this Welfare. We will continue implementing what he started to keep his legacy alive.”

The late Rashid joined the organisation on January 17, 2013, and worked for more than a decade, making significant contributions to visual storytelling and editorial excellence across the company’s platforms.

His work earned him the 2016 CNN MultiChoice African Journalist of the Year Award, which he won alongside journalist Asha Mwilu.

Rashid died at the age of 47, leaving behind a widow and three children.