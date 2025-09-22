×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Governor Lelelit seeks 2027 re-election blessings at sacred mountain

By Michael Saitoti | Sep. 22, 2025
Mount Nyiro elders offer blessings to Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit in Simale. [Michael Saitoti, Standard] 

Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit led members of his Lmasula clan to Mount Nyiro, a sacred site believed to influence community leadership, to seek guidance for his 2027 re-election bid.

In the lead-up to the last general election, Governor Lati visited the Simale stream, facing the mountain, where his uncles conducted traditional prayers and offered blessings for his leadership.

On Monday, the blessings were performed through the sprinkling of milk, as his uncles and elders chanted to Ngai (God) while facing the mountain.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Elder Paul Lelukumani said, "We have come here today for Lati Lelelit. In 2022, he came to Simale to receive blessings to become the Samburu Governor, which he succeeded in attaining. Now, for the second time, he has come for blessings ahead of the 2027 election. His uncles, who are traditionally and culturally believed to be like a second God, are giving him these blessings. His mother was from this place, and the entire Lmasula clan originated from this mountain — even his great-grandfather."

"According to our customs, we use milk to pacify someone. Milk is white and can be seen from far, symbolizing purity and peace. That is why we use it here at Mount Nyiro — the holy mountain where the entire Samburu community originated from," elder Lkaterian Lemede explained.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit Lmasula Clan Mount Nyiro 2027 Elections
.

Latest Stories

Weasel: Ugandan musician cries out as wife Sandra Teta allegedly assaults him in viral video
Weasel: Ugandan musician cries out as wife Sandra Teta allegedly assaults him in viral video
Entertainment
By Molly Chebet
3 mins ago
Man charged with shining laser pointer at Trump helicopter
World
By AFP
14 mins ago
Residents' decade-long thirst ends as Kangu Kangu water project finally flows
Eastern
By Philip Muasya
23 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Kenyan force in Haiti might not come back
By Patrick Vidija 4 hrs ago
Why Kenyan force in Haiti might not come back
How trade agency cooked up plan to dish out rice tender
By Macharia Kamau 5 hrs ago
How trade agency cooked up plan to dish out rice tender
How trumped-up porn case cost police Sh4.8m
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
How trumped-up porn case cost police Sh4.8m
Robert Purkiss: From war medic to prime suspect in the murder of Wanjiru
By David Odongo 7 hrs ago
Robert Purkiss: From war medic to prime suspect in the murder of Wanjiru
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved