Governor Lelelit seeks 2027 re-election blessings at sacred mountain

Mount Nyiro elders offer blessings to Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit in Simale. [Michael Saitoti, Standard]

Samburu Governor Lati Lelelit led members of his Lmasula clan to Mount Nyiro, a sacred site believed to influence community leadership, to seek guidance for his 2027 re-election bid.

In the lead-up to the last general election, Governor Lati visited the Simale stream, facing the mountain, where his uncles conducted traditional prayers and offered blessings for his leadership.

On Monday, the blessings were performed through the sprinkling of milk, as his uncles and elders chanted to Ngai (God) while facing the mountain.

Elder Paul Lelukumani said, "We have come here today for Lati Lelelit. In 2022, he came to Simale to receive blessings to become the Samburu Governor, which he succeeded in attaining. Now, for the second time, he has come for blessings ahead of the 2027 election. His uncles, who are traditionally and culturally believed to be like a second God, are giving him these blessings. His mother was from this place, and the entire Lmasula clan originated from this mountain — even his great-grandfather."

"According to our customs, we use milk to pacify someone. Milk is white and can be seen from far, symbolizing purity and peace. That is why we use it here at Mount Nyiro — the holy mountain where the entire Samburu community originated from," elder Lkaterian Lemede explained.