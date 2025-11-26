Thursday's by-elections will expose IEBC's 2027 readiness, MP Adow says

Wajir South Member of Parliament Mohammed Adow on Spice FM. (Screengrab)

Wajir South Member of Parliament Mohammed Adow has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to intensify voter registration and education ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 26, on Spice FM, Adow emphasised that voter sensitisation is essential for a credible process in Thursday’s by-elections.

“Voter education is key to protecting our democracy. Without it, voter bribery and the selling of votes not only undermine elections today but also steal a brighter future from our next generation. Knowledge is our strongest defence,” he said, calling on IEBC to ensure a smooth process during the by-elections.

“We’re walking into the elections with a lot of problems. For example, the voter identification and transmission kits require upgrades. We’re also entering these elections with outdated maps for constituency and ward boundaries,” Adow observed.

He also cautioned voters against electing leaders based on tribal or clan affiliations, warning that such choices weaken accountability.

“When we vote along tribe or clan lines, we weaken our own power. Leaders escape accountability, laws are ignored, and the people lose their voice. True change starts when we vote for integrity, not identity,” he said.

According to the lawmaker, tomorrow's by-elections will serve as a litmus test for the electoral commission.

The election seeks to fill 17 ward representative positions, six parliamentary seats, and the Baringo Senate seat.

Mini polls for MCA seats will be held in Angata Nanyokie (Samburu), Chemundu/Kapng’etuny (Nandi), Chewani (Tana River), Fafi (Garissa), Kariobangi North (Nairobi), Kisa East (Kakamega), Metkei (Elgeyo Marakwet), Mumbuni North (Machakos), Narok Town (Narok), Purko (Kajiado), Tembelio (Uasin Gishu), Nyansiongo, Nyamaiya, and Ekerenyo (Nyamira), Lake Zone and Nanaam (Turkana), and Kabuchai/Chwele (Bungoma).

On the other hand, by-elections for six MP seats include Banissa, Kasipul, Magarini, Malava, Mbeere North, and Ugunja, while the Baringo Senate seat is also up for contest.

Adow opines that the management and outcome of these mini polls will be a key indicator of the commission’s preparedness and credibility ahead of the 2027 General Election.