Gender commission launches study to boost girls' education in marginalized areas

NGEC chairperson Rehema Jaldesa and Isiolo county director of education Caroline Mugo and other officials after a meeting in Isiolo county.[Bruno Mutunga/Standard]

The Kenya National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has rolled out a nationwide study to assess the status of girls’ education in minority and marginalized communities.

The ambitious exercise will examine enrolment patterns, retention rates, transition levels, and learning outcomes, with the goal of generating solid evidence to shape national and county policies.

NGEC Chairperson Rehema Jaldesa said the study is not just a routine research exercise but a strategic step toward bridging persistent gaps in access to education.

“Our mission is to identify the barriers that prevent girls from thriving in school and to amplify the opportunities that exist for them to flourish,” she said.

“The findings will inform policy formulation, resource allocation, and targeted interventions aimed at ensuring no child is left behind.”

Speaking in Isiolo during the launch, Jaldesa highlighted that the survey coincides with the reopening of schools for the third term, a critical season for national examination candidates.

She noted that inadequate capitation – the government funding provided to schools per child – has often left institutions struggling to offer basic learning conditions.

“We emphasize the need for full resourcing of capitation so that schools can provide a stable, safe, and dignified environment for learners,” Jaldesa told education stakeholders.

“When schools are underfunded, it is girls who suffer the most, either through absenteeism, early dropouts, or poor preparation for exams.”

The chairperson added that education is a constitutional right, reminding authorities that underfunding denies children not only academic opportunities but also their dignity.

“Education is not merely about classrooms and textbooks; it is about investing in the future of our nation,” she added.

According to NGEC, girls in marginalized regions continue to face multiple obstacles ranging from poverty and early marriages to cultural norms that deprioritize their education.

Many children, particularly in arid and semi-arid areas such as Isiolo, Marsabit, Turkana, and Mandera, are often forced to balance schoolwork with domestic responsibilities or livestock herding.

The prolonged droughts and climate-related shocks have also worsened the situation, with families struggling to afford uniforms, sanitary towels, and transport to school.

For girls, these challenges often result in missed classes or dropping out altogether.

“Marginalization is not just about geography; it is also about the silent barriers within communities,” Jaldesa observed. “If we do not address these issues holistically, we risk perpetuating cycles of poverty and inequality.

Jaldesa underscored that the success of the study – and of girls’ education in general – depends on collaborative action. She called on county governments, teachers, parents, faith leaders, and community elders to join forces in dismantling cultural, social, and structural hurdles that hinder girls’ progress.

“The responsibility of educating our children does not rest solely on schools or the government,” she said. “It requires a village-wide commitment where communities recognize that every child, regardless of gender, deserves the chance to reach their full potential.”

She also encouraged the private sector and development partners to strengthen support systems, including mentorship programs, bursaries, and community awareness campaigns, to ensure inclusive education.

In Isiolo, the move was welcomed with optimism. County Director of Education Ms. Caroline Mugo praised NGEC’s efforts, describing the study as both “timely and necessary.” She pointed out that the Ministry of has been actively implementing the re-entry policy, which allows girls who had dropped out due to pregnancy, child labor, or family hardships to return to school.