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Nairobi Hospital graduates 158 healthcare professionals in 32nd ceremony. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Nairobi Hospital’s Cicely McDonell College of Health Sciences has graduated 158 healthcare professionals, including nurses specialising in critical care, neonatal care, kidney treatment and peri-operative services.

The graduates were awarded certificates during the institution’s 32nd graduation ceremony, held as the college considers expanding its academic programmes through a proposed transition into a university.

The graduating class comprised 20 critical care nurses, nine neonatal nurses, 11 nephrology nurses, 10 peri-operative nurses, 74 Kenya Registered Nurses and 34 healthcare support assistants.

Speaking during the ceremony, Kenya’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Ambassador Prof. Peter Ngure, said transitioning into a university would allow the institution to expand its training beyond nursing to other healthcare disciplines.

“Academic institutions stand tall when they innovate, solve problems, and shape practice through research. This can be achieved by transitioning into a university,” said Prof. Ngure.

He also urged the college to build partnerships to support its proposed expansion.

The college’s Principal, Dr Margaret Sirima, said the graduates had undergone rigorous academic and clinical training, acknowledging the contribution of partner institutions that provided training opportunities.

“Our graduates leave this College with more than academic qualifications. They carry the responsibility of translating knowledge, discipline and compassion into better experiences and outcomes for the patients and communities they will serve,” said Dr Sirima.

The Nairobi Hospital Acting Chief Executive Officer, Dr Magdaline Kamande, urged the graduates to continue developing their skills as they enter the healthcare workforce.

She said healthcare professionals needed to keep up with emerging knowledge and technology while maintaining a focus on patient care.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Hospital Association Board of Management Chairman, Dr Barcley Onyambu, said the board was mobilising resources to relocate the college to a dedicated facility.

The proposed relocation is expected to provide additional learning space for students and faculty as the institution plans its next phase of development.