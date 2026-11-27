Audio By Vocalize

Kudheiha representatives during a previous press conference. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA) shop stewards have secured a major victory in their fight to protect workers' electoral rights after the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Kisumu suspended controversial amendments to the union's constitution and halted a special conference scheduled for November 29 in Voi.

The court orders, issued on Thursday, followed a petition by Benson Maina challenging changes to the constitution of the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA), which the shop stewards say undermined members' democratic rights and concentrated electoral powers in the hands of a few union officials.

In conservatory orders, Justice Nzioki wa Makau certified the application as urgent and suspended further implementation, enforcement and operationalisation of the amended constitution registered by the Registrar of Trade Unions on August 27, 2026, pending an inter partes hearing.

The judge also restrained the Registrar of Trade Unions, Thomas Mboya Ombima and their associates from implementing, enforcing or relying on the disputed amendments.

The orders further suspended the notice for a special conference scheduled for November 29 in Voi, which had been convened under the contested constitution.

The case is set for an inter partes hearing on December 14, 2026.

The shop stewards welcomed the ruling, saying it would protect members' interests as the dispute proceeds in court.

"Members of KUDHEIHA welcome the conservatory orders issued by the Employment and Labour Relations Court as an important intervention in safeguarding the interests of KUDHEIHA members pending the determination of the application," they said in a statement.

In their court papers, the shop stewards argue that the amendments fundamentally altered the union's governance and democratic structures without the knowledge or meaningful participation of its membership.

They particularly objected to the removal of electoral rights previously exercised by members through their elected shop stewards, with voting powers instead concentrated in the National Executive Board and branch secretaries.

The changes, they said, effectively reduced the union's electoral college to fewer than 60 individuals.

"Among the most disturbing changes was the removal of the electoral rights exercised by members through their elected shop stewards and the concentration of electoral powers in the hands of members of the National Executive Board and Branch Secretaries," they said.

They argued that the changes were unacceptable in a trade union founded on workers' democracy, representation and participation.

The petitioners have also questioned the timing and legality of the amendments, which were registered on August 27, barely two days before the death of the union's then General Secretary, Albert Njeru Obed.

According to the shop stewards, KUDHEIHA held its Quinquennial Delegates Conference on May 2, 2026, with elections expressly listed as the agenda. The notice, they said, made no provision for amending or replacing the union's constitution.

Following the elections, Obed fell seriously ill and remained hospitalised for more than a month before his death on August 29.

The shop stewards say members only became aware of the constitutional changes after Obed's death, when a National Executive Board meeting was convened barely a day after his burial to fill the position of General Secretary.

"Curiously, and unfortunately, on August 27, 2026, barely two days before his demise, the Registrar of Trade Unions registered an amended Constitution introducing far-reaching changes to the governance and democratic structures of the Union," the petitioners said.

They have questioned when the amendments were proposed, which union organ approved them, when the necessary resolution was passed and who submitted the changes to the Registrar of Trade Unions.

The petitioners also want the court to determine whether the mandatory legal procedures for amending a trade union constitution were followed.

They cited Section 27 of the Labour Relations Act, 2007, which sets out procedures for constitutional amendments, including submission of proposed changes to the Registrar within 14 days of the adoption of the relevant resolution, accompanied by the prescribed documentation.

The court's intervention temporarily blocks the disputed amendments and the Voi conference as the shop stewards pursue their challenge.