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The suspect was suspended last year from the Parliamentary Service Commission, where she served as a personal assistant, over forged academic papers. [File, Standard]

A former parliamentary employee is being investigated in connection with an extortion racket targeting several individuals.

Detectives want to establish whether Loise Nyambura Wamburu is the mastermind behind the alleged blackmail ring. Officers attached to the Serious Crimes Unit at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters recently summoned her, barely three months after the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved similar charges against her.

Nyambura is accused of sharing false information with the intention of extorting money from her victims. Detectives have declined to disclose the nature of the information, saying investigations are still ongoing. Last month, the woman was summoned to DCI headquarters to shed light on the matter following a series of complaints.

In June, Nyambura was arrested and arraigned before a Mombasa court over allegations of sharing false information.

Nyambura is no stranger to controversy. In January 2025, the mother of four was suspended from the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), where she served as a personal assistant, after some of her academic papers were allegedly found to be forged.

Her troubles began on December 4, 2024, when the Commission wrote to Nyambura informing her that a routine verification exercise had flagged one of the certificates in her file.

According to the PSC, the certificate, allegedly obtained from Gakeo College of Business Studies in 2022, was not recognised as an authentic document issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

Nyambura was given seven days to respond. In her response, dated December 11, 2024, she expressed regret over the disputed academic document and pleaded with the Commission to consider her other qualifications. “I highly regret the circumstances of the single paper in question and kindly request that you consider my other academic and professional qualifications at the point of employment, which qualified me to perform the functions of a personal secretary,” stated Nyambura.

“I humbly request leniency on the matter at hand. Sir, I am willing to continue serving as a secretary at the scale at which I was employed, using my academic qualifications,” she added.

However, on January 8, 2025, the PSC suspended her from duty through a letter signed by Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye.

More recently, the widow made headlines following an emotional account of how she lost her entire savings to an online trader known as ‘King David’. She had turned to online trading in a desperate attempt to rescue her family from mounting debts, only to end up financially drained and battling depression.

Following her husband’s death, Nyambura was left in a precarious financial situation, with loans to service and children to feed.