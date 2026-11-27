Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Stephen Isaboke has urged the media to avoid amplifying inflammatory statements that could stir ethnic hostility as the country heads to the highly charged 2027 General Election.
Speaking during the opening of the 9th annual Kenya Editors' Guild convention in Mombasa on Thursday, the PS said that the media should embrace sound professional judgement in political reporting.
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