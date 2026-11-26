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President William Ruto and Nominated MP Sabina Chege, sponsor of the Breastfeeding Mothers Bill, pose for a photo while holding the legislation during its signing at State House, Nairobi. [ PCS]

President William Ruto has signed six new laws introducing a six-month deadline for sexual offence trials and requiring employers to provide breastfeeding facilities for mothers in workplaces across Kenya.

Two amendments to the Sexual Offences Act introduce changes aimed at protecting victims and speeding up the handling of cases.

The Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act, 2025 seeks to ensure sexual offences are prosecuted through the court system rather than being resolved through traditional mechanisms such as maslaha.

It prohibits anyone from coercing or inducing a victim to withdraw a sexual offence complaint, including through purported settlements. Courts will also be barred from discontinuing proceedings solely because parties have reached an out-of-court settlement.

The law requires trials involving sexual offences to proceed on a day-to-day basis and be concluded within six months from the date of plea. Adjournments will only be allowed in exceptional and unforeseen circumstances, with courts required to record their reasons.

The Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act, 2023 requires the Cabinet Secretary responsible for legal affairs to promote public awareness of sexual offences through nationwide education and information campaigns.

It also directs the Cabinet Secretary responsible for education to establish programmes to safeguard the right to education of victims of sexual offences, including those who become pregnant as teenagers.

The Breastfeeding Mothers Act requires every employer to establish a clean and private lactation room for breastfeeding mothers. The facility must have a lockable door, wash basin, refrigerator, electric outlet, lighting, chair, table and storage space.

Employers must also provide reasonable breaks for mothers to breastfeed or express milk, with the duration to be prescribed through regulations. The law provides for flexible work arrangements and prohibits discrimination on grounds of pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding or other maternity-related conditions.

It also requires owners, tenants or landlords of public and private buildings accessible to the public, with an occupancy capacity of at least 50 people, to install baby-changing facilities.

The Public Service Superannuation Scheme (Amendment) Act changes the existing scheme into the Public Service Superannuation Fund and opens membership to public servants employed on fixed-term contracts for purposes of managing their gratuity.

Under the law, an employer must, upon an employee's written request, remit their monthly accrued gratuity into their retirement savings account. This allows contract employees to benefit from investment returns instead of receiving a one-off taxable gratuity payment at the end of their contracts.

The law also allows members to make additional voluntary contributions and provides for penalties against employers who fail to deduct or remit employees' contributions. Such employers will be required to pay the outstanding amounts, together with a penalty based on the Fund's return rate in the previous financial year.

The Fund will be allowed to manage up to 15 per cent of its assets directly, while annual fees for fund managers and custodians will be capped at 0.1 per cent and 0.01 per cent of the value of assets, respectively.

The legislation also provides for a post-retirement medical fund, mortgage facilities and other retirement products subject to approval by the Retirement Benefits Authority.

Another law establishes the Environmental Professionals Institute of Kenya to register and regulate environmental professionals and oversee standards in the sector.

The institute will regulate practitioners with relevant qualifications in environment, natural resources and earth sciences. It will also have disciplinary powers, including removing professionals from its register, issuing warnings, imposing fines and suspending or cancelling practising certificates.

The institute will finance its operations through membership fees, professional service charges, income from its assets, donations, grants, gifts and loans. The law expressly bars it from receiving funding from the Exchequer or Government.

The East African Development Bank (Amendment) Act introduces parliamentary oversight over payments of public funds to the regional lender.

It requires the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary to obtain National Assembly approval before authorising the transfer of money from the Consolidated Fund to the bank. Payments must also be provided for in an Appropriation Act and approved by the Controller of Budget.

The Cabinet Secretary will be required to report payments made to Parliament. The amendment seeks to align the law with a 2025 High Court ruling that declared provisions allowing payments to the bank without parliamentary oversight unconstitutional.