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Youths dance with Wasanii Sanaa group during the People's Manifesto Yetu Launch held at Ufungamano House. [Courtesy, Standard]

In a rare show of unity cutting across Kenya’s deeply divided political landscape, youths from different political parties and civic movements on Wednesday came together to launch a joint manifesto aimed at shaping political decisions and holding leaders accountable ahead of next year’s General Election.

Converging at Ufungamano House in Nairobi, they unveiled a document dubbed The People’s Manifesto, outlining 16 demands covering the economy, public debt, taxation, employment, healthcare, education, police accountability and political representation.

The initiative marks an attempt by youth to move beyond street protests and online activism towards organised political participation.

The organisers said they intend to take their shared agenda into their respective political formations and push aspiring leaders to commit to its proposals.

The gathering brought together representatives associated with various political outfits, including ODM, ruling UDA, Wiper and DCP, alongside members of Manifesto Yetu and other youth-led initiatives.

Fradina Makena of Sauti Yetu Afrika said the initiative was informed by the need to translate the energy demonstrated by youth in recent years into meaningful participation in decision-making.

The manifesto, whose vision is to achieve a sovereign, productive and dignified Kenya by 2043, seeks to consolidate the aspirations of young people across political affiliations, regions and sectors into a common national agenda.

Its proponents said the document was neither a political party manifesto nor an endorsement of any presidential candidate or political formation, but a framework against which those seeking or holding public office would be judged.

“We refuse to be a generation that is heard only when it is protesting,” she said, arguing that youth participation should extend beyond barricades and hashtags to influencing decisions, institutions and the management of public resources.

Manifesto Yetu’s head of Programmes Ruth Bolo said the group wants the next government to conduct a comprehensive audit of public debt and publish the findings within 100 days.

They are also demanding greater parliamentary oversight of borrowing and reforms to taxation system. “Open the books and audit the debt. Publish every loan and international agreement within 100 days, audit all public debt, and refuse to pay debt not incurred in line with the Constitution.”

On taxation, the youths want a shift towards taxing wealth rather than wages, the removal of tax exemptions that do not serve the public interest and the establishment of an independent authority to recover stolen public assets.

“Tax wealth, not wages, and recover what was stolen. End exemptions that serve no public good, tax idle land and inherited wealth, and set up an independent authority to recover stolen assets,” said ODM’s Said Jared Oyie.

He also proposed a 50-year national development programme and the establishment of a National Development Bank to support local manufacturing.

The group wants manufacturing’s contribution to the economy to rise from the current seven per cent of the GDP to 20 per cent by 2043.

Other economic priorities include reviewing electricity contracts to lower power costs, guaranteeing farmers fair prices, rebuilding the national grain reserve and ensuring public institutions purchase food from smallholder cooperatives.

On education, the group wants government spending increased. “ “Raise education spending to at least 6 per cent of GDP, hire unemployed teachers, and replace the Competency-Based Education (CBE) through a managed transition that protects current learners,” Oyie said.

Swaleh Abraham, representing Wiper Party, presented proposals on essential public services, decent employment and strengthening devolution.

Among the demands are free primary healthcare in all public facilities, supported by increased government spending on health to at least 12 per cent of the national budget.

The group is also demanding the construction of 200,000 decent homes annually, clean piped water in every household, capped rents and public mass transit systems in five cities.

On employment, the youths want unpaid internships outlawed, gig workers recognised under labour laws and informal workers brought under social protection before being subjected to taxation. “Decent work for every worker. Ban unpaid internships, give gig workers the rights of workers, and bring informal workers into protection before taxation.”

The group also wants counties’ share of national revenue increased from 15 to 35 per cent and the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) abolished.

On political representation, the demands include opening up political processes to ordinary citizens by capping nomination fees, enforcing campaign financing limits and requiring political parties to respond in writing to public submissions within 30 days.

They also want proportional representation subject to a referendum.

Ryan Jack of DCP presented proposals on security and international relations, calling for the military’s withdrawal from policing, prosecution of unresolved cases of police killings and the establishment of an independent authority to investigate abuses by security agencies. “Put every international agreement before Parliament and the public, end foreign military bases within five years, and judge every partnership by what it adds to Kenya’s productive capacity.”

On land and climate justice, the group wants limits on land ownership, redistribution of idle land and community consent for extractive projects. The initiative comes against the backdrop of recent youth-led protests, during which young people mobilised through social media and took to the streets to challenge taxation, corruption and bad governance.

An Infotrak survey in July 2024 found that 27 per cent of Gen Z respondents had participated in that year’s protests.

Despite their growing activism, youth remain underrepresented in elective politics. IEBC figures show that those aged 18 to 35 accounted for 39.84 per cent of registered voters in the 2022 General Election, while a February 2024 Youth Café analysis found that only nine per cent of elected candidates were youth.

The organisers said the manifesto would remain a living instrument of political engagement, with youth expected to use it to assess leaders seeking office next year.