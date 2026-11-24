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Activists defies arrest along parliament road after laying flowers in memory of the fallen Gen Z victims, June 25, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

A majority of Kenyans fear intimidation, arrest or violence if they participate in public protests, according to the latest Afrobarometer survey.

The latest findings show that while 65 per cent of Kenyan citizens feel free to express their opinions, only 42 per cent feel free to take part in public demonstrations without fear of intimidation, arrest or violence.

The survey also found that 57 per cent do not feel free to participate in protests, raising concerns about the exercise of the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

Kenyans are divided on whether demonstrations should be allowed even when they turn violent. About 51 per cent believe citizens should always be allowed to exercise their right to protest, regardless of whether demonstrations turn violent, while 44 per cent disagree.

On the causes of violence during protests, 53 per cent of respondents blamed hired goons, while 29 per cent pointed to the police and 16 per cent to protesters.

Despite concerns about protest-related violence, most Kenyans consider the police use of force to maintain order during demonstrations unjustified.

The survey also found widespread dissatisfaction with the government's response to issues raised during protests. About 63 per cent of respondents said the government gives little or no serious consideration to citizens' concerns, while 37 per cent believe it takes them seriously.

On human rights, 53 per cent said the government was not committed to protecting them. An overwhelming 92 per cent said the government should do more to investigate and prevent abductions and extrajudicial killings.

The findings further show that 53 per cent of respondents had been concerned that democracy was under threat in Kenya.