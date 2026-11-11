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Murkomen orders crackdown on armed gangs, land cartels in Ruiru estates

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 11, 2026
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Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen arrive for a security tour of Ruiru Sub-County on November 11, 2026. [Courtesy]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has ordered an immediate security crackdown  on armed criminal gangs accused of terrorising residents and fueling land-related conflicts in Two Rivers Crescent and Imani Estates in Mukuyu, Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Murkomen directed the National Police Service to move decisively against individuals allegedly occupying disputed parcels of land illegally, warning that the government would not tolerate criminal gangs, intimidation or lawlessness in residential neighbourhoods.

The CS issued the directive during a security tour of Ruiru Sub-County, where he met residents and representatives of the affected estates to listen to their grievances over escalating insecurity and alleged land encroachment.

“I have directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure that all goons are removed from Two Rivers Crescent and Imani Estates. Umesikia bwana OCS? Hiyo inakushinda?” Murkomen said.

He further instructed officers to identify individuals using firearms to intimidate residents and cause chaos, warning that even licensed firearm holders would not be spared if found abusing their weapons.

“All of you police officers must find and establish those who are using firearms here to cause chaos. If they are licensed gun holders, due process should be followed immediately to withdraw those licences,” he said.

Murkomen added that a list of genuine title holders should be submitted to the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) to facilitate appropriate action and ensure their protection.

The Interior CS also turned his attention to police officers suspected of failing to address the land dispute, warning that any officer found colluding with criminal elements or neglecting their responsibilities would face disciplinary action.

The directive comes amid growing concerns over the alleged involvement of criminal gangs in land-related disputes, with residents calling for stronger government intervention to safeguard their lives and property.

To reinforce security, Murkomen announced plans to increase police deployments across Ruiru, one of Kiambu County's densely populated constituencies. He also promised an additional patrol vehicle for Ruiru Police Station to improve response times and enhance surveillance in the affected estates.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat urged residents to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that could help identify criminal elements and prevent further violence.

“Security starts with you. We should be at the forefront of ensuring this area is safe, and ours will be to offer the necessary security support,” he said.

Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin echoed the government's tough stance, warning that security agencies would not provide room for criminal gangs to operate.

“The government and the security organs are not going to allow any lawlessness and those goons. We will not give space to those criminals and gangs. We will deal with them as NPS,” Amin said.

Murkomen said the government was committed to ensuring that residents could live without fear, insisting that the enforcement exercise would be conducted within the law.

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Related Topics

Interior CS Murkomen Security Crackdown Crackdown On Criminals Ruiru Insecurity
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