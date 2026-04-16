Crackdown on illegal guards drives shift to tech-led security

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya’s private security sector is facing a significant transition after authorities shut down 27 unlicensed firms, a move that industry players say could accelerate the shift toward technology-driven security solutions.

The enforcement action by the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) targets rogue operators accused of undermining standards and posing risks to public safety.

Victor Odera, head of operations at AURA, said the crackdown, while disruptive, could help rebuild trust and modernize the sector.

“For too long, rogue operators have eroded trust, putting both lives and livelihoods at risk. While the immediate impact on jobs is significant, the long-term priority must be building an emergency response network that Kenyans can rely on with confidence,” he said.

The closures come as the government moves to enforce stricter regulations, including a new minimum wage of Sh 30,000 for security guards, a shift expected to push out non-compliant operators.

But even as enforcement tightens, the crackdown has exposed deeper structural gaps, particularly in access to reliable and affordable emergency response services.

“In Kenya, the providers exist, the technology exists. What’s missing is a layer that brings it all together into a single, responsive system,” Odera said.

He noted that trust remains critical in emergency situations, where individuals often rely on responders they have never met.

“That level of trust cannot be taken for granted. It has to be earned through rigorous vetting, consistent standards and ongoing accountability,” he said.

Industry stakeholders say the current changes are accelerating a transition from informal, fragmented operators to more structured and compliant models, increasingly supported by technology.

Through mobile applications, WhatsApp and connected devices, platforms like AURA allow users to trigger emergency responses that instantly identify their location and dispatch the nearest vetted responder in real time.

Odera described this as a shift from traditional, resource-heavy security systems to more flexible, on-demand models that improve both efficiency and reach.

“The answer is not lowering standards, but changing the model. Technology enables a shared system where you maintain high compliance while improving access,” he said.

He added that intelligent response systems reduce delays between incidents and action by integrating user data, location and response needs into a single platform.

“The moment something happens, the system already knows who you are, where you are, and what response is needed. It can instantly dispatch the nearest vetted responder and track the incident in real time,” he said.

Odera said the shutdowns are likely to force consolidation in the sector, moving it toward fewer but more compliant players.

Odera described the changes as a structural shift rather than a temporary disruption.

“Short term, yes, there’s displacement. But long term, it creates a stronger sector,” he said, noting that the focus should be on integrating qualified personnel into performance-driven networks rather than lowering standards.

He notes that the future of Kenya’s private security sector may depend on how effectively regulation and technology combine to deliver not just compliance, but accessible and reliable protection for all.