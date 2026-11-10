Coast tourism players urge leaders to tone down political rhetoric

Audio By Vocalize

Lake Nakuru National Park Assistant Director Martin Omondi, Sarova Hotels Nakuru Cluster Manager Duncan Mwangi, Sarova Lion Hill Lodge staff and guests during the annual Christmas cake-mixing ceremony. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Tourism players at the Kenyan Coast have urged leaders eyeing elective seats in next year’s General Election to tone down political rhetoric and preach peace to enable the country to attract tourists during the festive season.

Speaking on the sidelines of the annual cake mixing ceremony at Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa in Mombasa, Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) Coast branch chairman Patrick Kamanga, called for more respectful public discourse to prevent violence before and during the polls.

“Elections come and go after a five-year cycle. Our motherland Kenya is home to us all and we have a duty to ensure that peace prevails at all times. There is no second home if we burn our nation through violent acts during the electioneering period,” he said.

Likening elections to passing clouds, Mr Kamanga urged politicians with a good public standing to make sure their followers do not turn to violence that could tear the country apart. Kenya, he said, has had its share of political turbulence but has always risen quickly.

On tourism, he said 2026 began well, with arrivals pointing to a full recovery. However, there are fears that jitters surrounding the election period in Kenya, the war in the Middle East and the outbreak of Ebola in the region could affected the arrivals.

“This was short-lived, however, when the USA and Israel entered into a full-scale war with Iran. This affected global leisure travel, and no sooner had the war’s aftermath ended than we had Ebola knocking right on our doorstep,” he said.

He said the first fatal case reported was imported, but countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Madagascar and El Salvador imposed travel restrictions, sending bad signals and curtailing travel to Kenya.

“There has been cancellation of some sort. We are yet to quantify the magnitude by overseas nations. However, our government has moved to assure all and sundry that Kenya remains a safe place to visit for holiday,” he said.

Sarova Whitesands General Manager Francis Msengeti led hotel management in the annual cake mixing ceremony, which ushered in the long festive season. He thanked clients for standing with the hotel since the start of the year.

“We do not take you for granted. You are our valued partners and we wish to assure you of our determination to continue giving you the best service ever,” he said.

Guests mixed an assortment of dried fruits, including cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and pistachios, with spirits, on the gardens beside the shoreline. The mixture was placed in a large traditional dugout canoe to mature, developing the flavours that form the base of traditional festive cakes.

“The cake mixing ceremony forms part of a traditional hospitality event that signifies joy, togetherness and the beginning of the festive season. This year is particularly important to us as we celebrate 50 years of Sarova Hotels’ existence,” Mr Msengeti said.

Ngina Kilungya, a Mombasa-based seafarer among the guests, said she was delighted to take part in the ritual for the first time.

“It was a pleasure to mingle with hotel staff and later dance along the borderline to the ocean to some very nice music and meet new friends,” she said.