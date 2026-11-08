Kenya targets 60 per cent growth in conference tourism as new facilities

Kenya's travel trade representatives at the World Travel Market in London, where they assured visitors of their safety while promoting the country as a tourism and investment destination. [Courtesy]

Kenya is targeting 60 per cent growth in conference tourism next year as new convention centres and airport expansion are expected to increase capacity and attract international business events.

The government is banking on investments in convention facilities, improved transport connectivity and incentives for tourism investors to strengthen Kenya's position as a leading destination for international meetings and conferences.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chief Executive Officer June Chepkemei said the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) segment is expected to grow by 60 per cent in 2027, supported by investments in facilities across the country.

Speaking at the World Travel Market in London, Chepkemei identified the Bomas International Convention Complex, Kisumu Convention Centre and Tembo International Convention Centre at the Coast as key projects expected to increase Kenya's capacity to host international events.

The facilities are expected to accommodate 10,000 delegates at Bomas, 5,000 in Kisumu and 6,000 at the Mombasa facility.

Kenya recorded 643,068 visitors under the conferencing segment in 2025, representing 25 per cent of total tourist arrivals. Leisure tourism accounted for 1.2 million visitors, equivalent to 46 per cent of arrivals.

“With the Bomas of Kenya expected to accommodate 10,000 delegates, while the Kisumu and Mombasa convention facilities will accommodate 5,000 and 6,000 delegates respectively, we are confident that the MICE segment will significantly boost our visitor arrivals from next year,” said Chepkemei.

She added that the planned expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from a passenger-handling capacity of approximately eight million to 20 million would strengthen the country's ability to attract international events and business travellers.

The expansion is expected to improve Kenya's capacity to handle increased international traffic as the country seeks to attract more conference organisers, corporate travellers and tourism investors.

Beyond conference tourism, the government is seeking to increase private-sector investment in wildlife destinations through incentives targeting tour operators, international organisations and hospitality businesses.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Chairman Joseph Lagat said the agency was introducing measures to make national parks and reserves more attractive to visitors and investors.

Among the incentives are discounts of up to 30 per cent for international organisations, corporates and event planners holding meetings and conferences within national parks.

The Service is also offering incentives targeting charter flights and cruise tourism.

KWS is promoting multi-park safari packages covering destinations such as Amboseli, Tsavo East and Tsavo West while encouraging investors to establish accommodation facilities, lodges, camps and visitor amenities in less-visited destinations.

The targeted destinations include Meru, Mount Longonot, Marsabit, Sibiloi, Aberdare, Mwea, Saiwa Swamp, Ruma, Ndere Island and Mount Elgon.

Lagat said expanding tourism activities beyond established circuits would create investment opportunities while spreading the economic benefits of tourism to communities surrounding protected areas.

The agency is also using digital platforms to market lesser-known wildlife destinations through Safari Kenya Live, a collaboration with international wildlife broadcaster WildEarth.

The initiative showcases destinations such as Ruma, Sibiloi and Marsabit to international audiences, with KWS seeking to diversify wildlife tourism beyond traditional safari experiences.

Other products being promoted include hiking, birdwatching, balloon safaris, cultural tourism and nature-based activities.

At the county level, Samburu is seeking to attract more visitors and investors through incentives targeting tourism operators and organised groups visiting the northern Kenya destination.

Samburu County Executive Committee Member for Tourism Raphael Lenayiarra said the county was offering targeted incentives to filmmakers, tour operators, travel agents and organised visitor groups to increase the visibility of Samburu National Reserve.

The incentives include a 50 per cent waiver on applicable park entry fees for selected categories, including filmmakers and organised groups.

Lenayiarra also welcomed government investment in road and air infrastructure, saying improved connectivity was opening up tourism opportunities across Northern Kenya.

“The Great North Road linking Kenya to Ethiopia is an important development that is improving accessibility to tourism destinations across Northern Kenya and opening up new opportunities for the region,” he said.

The initiatives form part of Kenya's broader strategy to expand its tourism market beyond traditional wildlife and beach holidays by attracting business travellers, increasing private investment and developing emerging destinations.

The government is seeking to use improved infrastructure, expanded conference facilities and tourism incentives to attract more international visitors while creating employment and business opportunities across the country.