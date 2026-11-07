Why Kenya could be facing pesticide poisoning pandemic

Kenyans could be facing a pesticide poisoning pandemic owing to exposure to harmful chemicals. [File, Standard]

A sorry state of affairs has been revealed in tests done on 89 Kenyans who are seeking to join a class action case filed by the African Centre for Corrective and Preventive Action and Kelvin Kubai against the government and pesticide companies operating in Kenya.

Environment and Land Court judge Grace Kemei in September last year directed the lobby group to advertise for any person who had been affected by the use of glyphosate, paraquat, imidacloprid, clothianidin, fipronil, chlorpyrifos, thiacloprid, thiamethoxam, fenitrothion, malathion, and dinotefuran to join the case.