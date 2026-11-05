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Statistics Bill proposes new rules for production and access to official data

By Edwin Nyarangi | Nov. 5, 2026
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A Bill seeking to provide a comprehensive legal framework for the production, management, dissemination, access and use of official statistics is before the Senate.

The Statistics Bill 2026 seeks to promote access to and use of official statistics for evidence-based decision-making, research, public accountability and informed public debate.

If approved by the Senate and enacted into law, the Bill will promote compliance with internationally and regionally recognised principles, standards and good practices in official statistics.

“The Bill seeks to establish the Kenya Statistics Authority, County Government Statistics Offices and the National Statistical System and provide for their functions, governance, development and coordination,” states the Bill.

The proposed law also seeks to provide for statistical data and data governance, as well as establish a Statistics Fund.

It requires every producer of statistics within the National Statistical System to observe the principles of professional independence, impartiality and objectivity, accuracy and reliability, coherence and comparability, clarity and transparency, statistical confidentiality, and exclusive use for statistical purposes.

Every producer of statistics shall exercise its functions independently and shall not be subject to the direction or control of any person or authority in relation to the methods and standards used in producing official statistics or the interpretation and communication of the data.

“Every producer of statistics shall exercise its functions independently and shall not be subject to the direction or control of any person or authority in relation to the selection and use of data sources; the statistical processes and procedures used; the content and timing of statistical releases,” states the Bill.

The Bill proposes the establishment of the Kenya Statistics Authority, which would succeed the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), established under the repealed Act.

The Authority would be a body corporate with perpetual succession and a common seal. It would be capable of suing and being sued, acquiring, holding, charging or disposing of movable and immovable property, and borrowing or lending money.

It would also be empowered to undertake any other lawful activities necessary to fulfil the provisions of the proposed law.

“The seal of the authority shall be authenticated by the signature of the Statistician-General, in his

In the absence, the person for the time being performing the functions of the Secretary may authenticate the seal in the Statistician-General’s place,” states the Bill.

The Bill states that the Authority would be responsible for the regulation, collection, compilation, analysis, coordination and dissemination of official statistics in Kenya and would serve as the custodian of official statistical information.

It further proposes that the Authority be the sole producer of official statistics in Kenya, while allowing it to designate statistics produced by other organisations as official statistics.

Statistics produced by other organisations would not qualify as official statistics unless they have been designated as such by the Authority in accordance with the proposed law.

The Authority would be mandated to plan, coordinate and supervise official statistical programmes undertaken within the National Statistical System. It would also coordinate, monitor and supervise the system, and develop policies, norms and standards for the production, management and dissemination of official statistics.

It would conduct the Population and Housing Census and other national censuses and surveys provided for under the proposed law. It would also collect, compile, analyse, publish and disseminate official statistics at the national level.

“The Authority shall establish statistical standards and ensure the use of best practices and harmonised methodologies, classifications and methods in the production and dissemination of official statistics,” states the Bill.

The Authority would also establish and manage a comprehensive national socio-economic database of official statistics and assist county governments in establishing and operating County Government Statistics Offices.

The Bill further proposes that the Authority develop and maintain sampling frames, including by supporting county offices in developing and maintaining county-level sampling frames.

It would also collaborate with State organs, county governments and other public entities, providing technical advice, assistance, capacity-building and support on statistical matters. In addition, it would promote coordination among producers, users and suppliers of official statistics.

“The Authority should undertake quality assurance of statistics produced within the National Statistical System and designate such statistics as official statistics, promote statistical literacy and the use of official statistics,” states the Bill.

The Authority would also be required to develop and publish a Code of Practice to guide producers of statistics and collaborate with regional and international agencies on statistical matters.

It would further undertake research and develop methods and standards for the production and dissemination of official statistics. 

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Related Topics

Statistics Bill 2026 Kenya Statistics Authority National Statistical System
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