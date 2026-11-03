Growing up Intersex: The struggle intersex children face for identity and acceptance

Intersex children face stigma and discrimination as they navigate identity, acceptance and their right to dignity. [iStockphoto]

Intersex children often grow up navigating questions about their bodies and identity in a society that expects everyone to fit neatly into male or female categories. For some, the struggle begins at birth; for others, it becomes more pronounced at puberty, when physical changes bring fresh uncertainty, unwanted attention and difficult decisions.

Beyond the medical questions, many face stigma in schools, rejection by peers and pressure from families and communities to conform to expectations they may not identify with. Their experiences expose a wider struggle for acceptance, dignity and the freedom to understand themselves without discrimination.