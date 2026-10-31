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New regional push seeks to equip young people for changing job market

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 31, 2026
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AICAD Executive Director, Prof. James Njiru, Chairperson, Governing Board, Dr. Kedrace Turyagyenda, and the Board’s Technical Committee Chair, Prof. Nathan Ogechi. [Courtesy]

The African Institute for Capacity Development (AICAD) is stepping up efforts to address youth unemployment in East Africa through technical training, research fellowships and entrepreneurship programmes targeting young people in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The institute says it is working with universities and technical institutions to equip young people with practical skills, support scientific research and prepare graduates to establish businesses and create employment.

Speaking during the 25th AICAD Governing Board meeting on Thursday, October 29, 2026, the board's chairperson, Dr Kedrace Turyagyenda, said the three partner states had committed to supporting the institute to strengthen the capacity of communities across the region.

“As we seek greater regional agency for AICAD, programmes and initiatives must respond directly to the evolving needs of the East African Community, ensuring relevance and long-term impact,” said Turyagyenda, who is also Uganda's Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Sports.

AICAD Executive Director Prof James Njiru said the institute was focused on giving young people the skills and opportunities to become economically independent.

“We are equipping Africa’s youth with actionable capabilities, scientific rigor, and entrepreneurial independence,” said Njiru.

“By providing young people with the tools to create value, we build resilient communities across East Africa,” he added.

One of the institute's interventions is the Start and Improve Your Business (SIYB) programme, which was launched in February 2026 for fourth-year students at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

The training targets students preparing to enter the job market or start businesses, equipping them with skills in business planning, marketing, financial management, record keeping, customer care and operations.

Kisii University Vice-Chancellor Prof Nathan Ogechi, who chairs AICAD's Board Technical Committee, said the institute had trained about 200 young people to start and manage businesses across different value chains.

“AICAD continues to have an impact in the lives of the people of East Africa. We have, for instance, trained about 200 young people to effectively start and manage their businesses across different value chains,” said Ogechi.

Beyond entrepreneurship, the institute is supporting postgraduate education and scientific research through partnerships with international research institutions

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