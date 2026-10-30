Court shuts Ruto's window to save Cabinet from gender rule verdict

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto's window to make his Cabinet legitimate after it was declared an illegality was shut after the Court of Appeal on Thursday declined to suspend a High Court order, requiring the President to reconstitute the Cabinet by close of midnight on Wednesday.

The Appellate Court instead directed the Attorney General, Dorcas Oduor, to serve the application to other parties in the case, who will, within 30 days, file their responses and submissions.