National Treasury taking its role in e-Citizen, PS Kiptoo says

The Principal Secretary for the National Treasury, Chris Kiptoo. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The National Treasury is taking its role of managing the Government digital payment platform, e-citizen, as the entity in charge of revenue collection.

National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo Tuesday told the National Assembly Committee on Finance that the Auditor-General had raised issues of ownership for e-citizen and whether the department has sight on what happens therein.