Police, IPOA launch probein to Citizen TV journalist's arrest

Audio By Vocalize

The National Police Service (NPS) and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) have launched investigations. [File]

The National Police Service (NPS) and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) have launched separate investigations into the arrest of Citizen TV journalist Francis Odee in Nairobi.

Odee was arrested on Tuesday, October 20, along Kimathi Street in Nairobi’s central business district while covering protests against rising fuel prices. He was detained at Central Police Station before his release.

The journalist alleged that officers assaulted him during the arrest despite identifying himself as a reporter on assignment.

The incident prompted calls from media organisations for investigations and accountability.

In a statement dated Thursday, October 22, the police said the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) had begun investigating the incident to establish the facts and determine whether action was necessary under the law.

“The NPS Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) commenced investigations to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident, with a view to taking appropriate, transparent and accountable action within the confines of our laws,” the statement read.

The police confirmed that IPOA had also opened an independent inquiry into the incident and pledged to cooperate with the oversight authority.

“The NPS will cooperate fully and provide all necessary support to facilitate a thorough, credible and expeditious investigation,” the statement added.

IPOA launched its investigation on October 20 and contacted Odee the following day as part of its preliminary inquiries, according to a statement by the authority.

Its investigators plan to visit Central Police Station, examine police records and obtain accounts from officers deployed to manage public order during the protests.

The authority will seek to establish whether the arrest and detention complied with the law and established policing procedures. It may recommend accountability measures if investigators establish wrongdoing.

The arrest prompted condemnation from media organisations, including the Kenya Editors Guild and the Crime Journalists Association of Kenya, which called for the circumstances surrounding Odee’s arrest and alleged assault to be investigated.

The police also sought to reassure journalists and media organisations of their commitment to maintaining professional working relationships with the press.

The NPS said it would continue strengthening cooperation with media practitioners and support journalists in carrying out their duties.

“A free and responsible media remains a critical partner in the promotion of public confidence in policing and our robust democratic space,” the statement noted.

The service reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, transparency and accountability, as well as compliance with constitutional protections for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

“The NPS reaffirms its steadfast commitment to strive for the highest standards of professionalism and discipline, to promote and practise transparency and accountability, and to comply with constitutional standards of human rights and fundamental freedoms,” the statement said.