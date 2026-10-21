Human rights activists, journalist arrested during fuel cost demos

Citizen TV journalist Francis Ode is arrested while covering fuel protests along Kimathi street in Nairobi on October 20, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard

Two human rights activists, a journalist and a street boy were arrested on Tuesday in Nairobi during cost-of-fuel demonstrations in Nairobi.

Citizen TV’s security and crime journalist Francis Ode was arrested as police mistook him for a protester.