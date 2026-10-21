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Human rights activists, journalist arrested during fuel cost demos

By James Wanzala | Oct. 21, 2026
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Citizen TV journalist Francis Ode is arrested while covering fuel protests along Kimathi street in Nairobi on October 20, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard

Two human rights activists, a journalist and a street boy were arrested on Tuesday in Nairobi during cost-of-fuel demonstrations in Nairobi.

 Citizen TV’s security and crime journalist Francis Ode was arrested as police mistook him for a protester.

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Francis Ode arrested Kenya Fuel Protests High Fuel Prices High Cost of Living
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