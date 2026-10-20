KEG, CJAK condemn arrest of Citizen TV's Francis Odee

Audio By Vocalize

Citizen TV journalist Francis Ode.

The Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) and the Crime Journalists Association of Kenya (CJAK) have condemned the arrest of Citizen TV journalist Francis Odee by police along Kimathi Street, Nairobi, while in the line of duty covering demonstrations.

Odee was arrested alongside activists Julius Kamau and Michael Ngige and a street child before being taken to the Central Police Station where they were locked up.

He was later released after the brief detention.

“Despite being clearly identifiable as an accredited media professional, Odee was manhandled, roughed up, and subsequently bundled into a police vehicle before being taken to the Central Police Station,” said KEG President Zubeidah Kananu.

She said that Odee sustained injuries as a direct result of this unnecessary police brutality meted on him in the line of duty.

CJAK chairperson Joseph Muraya said that while Odee’s release was welcome, there should be accountability for the police actions.

“A journalist covering a public event should not be arrested or physically harmed for doing their job,” he said.

Kananu and Muraya called on the National Police Service and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to establish grounds for his arrest, what happened to him in custody and identify the responsible officers.

Citizen TV journalist Francis Ode when he was arrested by police officers along Kimathi Street. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kananu also called for an apology from Police IG Douglas Kanja and strict cessation of profiling, harassment, and arbitrary detention of accredited media workers.

CJAK also wants action taken on officers found violating the law adding that police have a duty to maintain public order.

“That duty does not permit intimidation or violence against journalists carrying out their work.”

Videos recorded by fellow journalists who can be heard shouting at the arresting officers that the person they were arresting was a journalist shows three plain clothed policemen taking him and bundling him into a Toyota Land Cruiser GKB 175T before driving away.

The activists under Paza Sauti Movement took to the streets to protest the rising fuel prices that hit the country a few days ago in the latest Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) monthly review which was attributed to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“September has been the worst month ever since this crisis broke,” EPRA Director General Edward Kinyua said.

The new prices announced by EPRA saw super petrol increase by Sh12.93 per litre, diesel by Sh9.90 and kerosene by Sh28.49.

The activists during a press conference on Monday called on the national government to review taxes levied on fuel and conduct an audit of the energy sector to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of living.

Activist Nyanjom Joshua in the address said that a rise of fuel prices has a ripple effect on other things including transport and production costs.

“The relevant government agencies must now disclose the basis for fuel price adjustment, the taxes and levies charged per litre and the measures being taken to cushion consumers,” he said.

After the announcement of new prices, the Matatu Owners Association chairperson Albert Karakacha ruled a nationwide strike by members saying they would have to adjust to new prices and pass down the cost to their customers.