Ruto walks fiscal tightrope with Land Tax break as revenue gaps widen

President William Ruto during the Mashujaa Day Celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret on October 20, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto’s plan to scrap stamp duty on land transactions valued at Sh1 million or less could save ordinary buyers up to Sh40,000 per deal. However, the relief comes at a time when the cash-strapped government is already struggling to collect property and rental taxes.

Speaking in Eldoret on Tuesday, President Ruto announced that the National Treasury will exempt land sales below Sh1 million from stamp duty while introducing higher, progressive tax rates for luxury and high-value real estate transactions.