Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Public health officers protest as 92-day strike raises Ebola surveillance concerns

By Stecy Atieno | Oct. 21, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Health officials screen travellers and disinfect their hands at the Busia One-Stop Border Post on the Kenya-Uganda border on October 12, 2026. [AFP]

Public health officers have called on the government to urgently resolve their grievances and end their 92-day nationwide strike, warning that their continued absence from work could undermine efforts to detect and prevent infectious diseases as Kenya records its ninth Ebola case.

The officers took to the streets of Nairobi on Wednesday, demanding the signing of Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs), employment of more public health officers and payment of interns who are yet to receive their stipends.

They also want the government to increase the number of public health officers deployed at border screening points to strengthen surveillance and enable early detection of infectious diseases entering the country.

The protesters marched from Green Park Terminus towards the Ministry of Health, calling for urgent intervention to end the prolonged labour dispute.

Carol Macharia, Deputy Secretary General of the Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union (KEHPHPU), said public health officers were the first point of contact for communities and played a critical role in identifying and responding to health risks.

“We are asking the government to listen to the public health officers. We are the people who understand what the community is going through because we are their first contact,” she said.

Macharia said the union was ready to engage the government to resolve the dispute and allow its members to resume duty.

“We are therefore calling on the government to come to the table; let us have a sit-down and talk. We want to go back to work, but it's like the government doesn't want us to work,” she said.

She warned that the prolonged strike was exposing Kenyans to infectious diseases and called for the government to address the officers' outstanding demands.

“Us being out of work is exposing Kenyans to very infectious diseases and also our interns deserve their stipends,” she said.

KEHPHPU Vice Chair Juma Maelo said increasing the number of public health officers at border screening points was essential to identifying infectious diseases early and preventing their spread.

“We want the government to enhance the number of public health officers at the borders, screening borders. This way we can be able to detect infectious diseases such as Ebola early because that is what we are trained to do,” he said.

“Ebola is not curable but preventable and we can help do that.”

Maelo said public health officers had the expertise needed to strengthen disease surveillance but required adequate staffing and government support to carry out their responsibilities.

Meanwhile, KEHPHPU National Treasurer Mohamed Aki called for increased funding for preventive health services, alongside the employment and deployment of public health officers who have completed their training.

“We are here to protect our Kenyan citizens. We want proper funding for preventive health, our interns need to be posted and be paid by the Ministry of Health, and we want employment at the Ministry of Health,” he said.

The union is also demanding a review of risk allowances for public health officers and minimum wages for community health promoters, arguing that the government must address the outstanding labour issues before normal operations can resume.

The demonstration comes as Kenya grapples with rising Ebola cases, putting renewed focus on the importance of disease surveillance, border screening and preventive health services.

The officers want the government to engage the union and reach an agreement that will allow them to return to work and resume their role in protecting communities from public health threats.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Public Health Officers Border Screening Ebola Outbreak Ministry of Health
.

Latest Stories

Inside Ndetei's explosive testimony against Rose Mbithe, children
Inside Ndetei's explosive testimony against Rose Mbithe, children
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
2 hrs ago
Gachagua, Sifuna eye joint presidential strategy against Ruto
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
2 hrs ago
Mosiria sacked as City Hall power struggle intensifies
Politics
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua, Sifuna eye joint presidential strategy against Ruto
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
Gachagua, Sifuna eye joint presidential strategy against Ruto
Kenya's rising debt burden threatens public services, Amnesty report finds
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Kenya's rising debt burden threatens public services, Amnesty report finds
Inside Treasury's calculation on Ruto's stamp duty waiver
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Inside Treasury's calculation on Ruto's stamp duty waiver
Mosiria sacked as City Hall power struggle intensifies
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 2 hrs ago
Mosiria sacked as City Hall power struggle intensifies
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved