UK tightens student visa rules as costs rise for applicants

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UK is set to raise student visa financial requirements from November 30, 2026, increasing costs for international applicants. [iStockphoto]

As the UK government gears up to enforce new, stricter financial requirements for international student visas on November 30, 2026, universities and applicants face significant challenges—especially those from key African countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

The updated policies, according to the UK Home Office and supported by data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), will require international students to demonstrate higher maintenance funds.

Starting November 30, 2026, international students must prove they have sufficient funds to cover living costs during their studies. The minimum maintenance fund requirements have been increased: London students must now show close to Sh260,00 per month, and students studying outside London must demonstrate up to Sh200,000 per month. For a standard 9-month academic year, this amounts to around Sh2.4 million in London and Sh1.8 million outside London.

Apart from living costs, applicants must also budget for the nearly Sh90,000 student visa application fee and an Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) of up to Sh130,000 per year. Crucially, students must have these funds held continuously for 28 consecutive days before applying for the visa, ensuring stronger proof of financial solvency than before.

"Our visa system must not be used as a backdoor to asylum and illegal work. Those seeking to game the system should know we are watching – and won’t hesitate to act," said Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Mark Tapp.

Rising inflation and the cost of living in the UK have led to increased maintenance loans for domestic students. There are also geopolitical considerations behind the changes. Notably, the UK has introduced a targeted "Visa Brake" affecting four countries with unstable political or security situations: Cameroon, Sudan, Afghanistan, and Myanmar. From March 26, 2026, new student visa applications from nationals of these countries would be systematically refused, and universities would be barred from sponsoring new visas for them.

African students represent a significant portion of the UK’s international student body, with Nigeria alone ranking as the third largest source of international students, behind China and India. According to HESA and Home Office data, Nigeria granted approximately 28,405 sponsored study visas in the year ending March 2026. However, the combined effects of currency devaluation in African nations, stricter maintenance requirements, and dependent bans have led to a marked slowdown in enrolments from West and East Africa, including Ghana and Kenya.

UK is set to raise student visa financial requirements from November 30, 2026, increasing costs for international applicants. [iStockphoto]

Overall, the UK has seen a 12 per cent year-on-year decline in Sponsored Study visas granted, a trend directly linked to these more stringent visa policies.

For postgraduate students, especially those on taught master’s programs, the UK government has further restricted visa conditions since January 2024. These students are now prohibited from bringing dependents during their studies, and there is a ban on switching from student visas to work visas prior to course completion. This restrictiveness adds pressure on international postgraduate students, limiting flexibility and potentially affecting their decision to study in the UK.

Countries such as Australia, Canada, and the United States have also increased financial scrutiny and tightened visa requirements in the post-pandemic era. These nations aim to balance welcoming international students while ensuring compliance and financial stability amid economic uncertainties.

However, the UK’s targeted "Visa Brake" on specific countries stands out as a more focused and politically motivated restriction compared to some broader policies elsewhere.

For students, these changes mean higher upfront financial commitments and more rigorous proof of funds. This could deter some applicants, especially those from countries facing currency instability or economic hardship.

Universities must adjust to fewer visa sponsorship opportunities from certain countries and increased scrutiny of applicants’ financial status. The decrease in new student enrolments could also impact university revenues and the broader education sector, which heavily depends on international tuition fees.

With the November 30, 2026 deadline approaching, universities, students, and stakeholders must prepare for the evolving regulatory landscape to navigate the new realities of UK student visa applications.

Against a complex global and economic backdrop, the United Kingdom is reshaping its international student visa framework by emphasising stronger financial evidence, implementing targeted visa refusals, and aligning domestic and international financial benchmarks.