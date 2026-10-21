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Ruto's tax cut plan a relief for workers but revenue headache for Treasury

By Graham Kajilwa | Oct. 21, 2026
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President William Ruto during the Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Eldoret City on October 20, 2026. PCS

The Pay As You Earn (PAYE) relief planned by President William Ruto’s administration may be the much-needed breather on Kenyans’ squeezed wallets even as the government now risks a sharp revenue shortfall as a result.

For an economy whose books show it is barely holding together due to compounding debt now at Sh13 trillion, a relief on PAYE, while noble to workers already cash-trapped due to new or enhanced taxes, raises questions about which other ways the hole will be filled.

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