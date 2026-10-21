Ruto's tax cut plan a relief for workers but revenue headache for Treasury

The Pay As You Earn (PAYE) relief planned by President William Ruto’s administration may be the much-needed breather on Kenyans’ squeezed wallets even as the government now risks a sharp revenue shortfall as a result.
For an economy whose books show it is barely holding together due to compounding debt now at Sh13 trillion, a relief on PAYE, while noble to workers already cash-trapped due to new or enhanced taxes, raises questions about which other ways the hole will be filled.
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